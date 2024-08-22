Sobhita Dhulipala in Ranveer Singh's Don 3? Read details

Entertainment
Sobhita Dhulipala is expected to appear in the Ranveer Singh-starrer film 'Don 3'.
If reports are to be believed, the actress has been asked for an item number in the third installment of the hit franchise.
She is reportedly in talks with Farhan Akhtar and has met with the filmmaker multiple times.
While negotiations are ongoing, Sobhita has not yet agreed to feature in Don 3 and the talks are on and they haven't learned about the conclusion.
As per reports, Sobhita has had a few meetings with Farhan and the team.
'Don 3' stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in important roles and the film will hit theatres in 2025.