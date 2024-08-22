Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala in Ranveer Singh's Don 3? Read details

'Don 3'

Sobhita Dhulipala is expected to appear in the Ranveer Singh-starrer film 'Don 3'.

Item song

If reports are to be believed, the actress has been asked for an item number in the third installment of the hit franchise. 

Item song

She is reportedly in talks with Farhan Akhtar and has met with the filmmaker multiple times.

Sobhita Dhulipala in 'Don 3'

While negotiations are ongoing, Sobhita has not yet agreed to feature in Don 3 and the talks are on and they haven't learned about the conclusion.

Sobhita Dhulipala in 'Don 3'

As per reports, Sobhita has had a few meetings with Farhan and the team.

'Don 3' cast

'Don 3' stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in important roles and the film will hit theatres in 2025.

