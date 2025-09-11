The iconic MiG-21 Bison jets of the Indian Air Force will retire on September 26 after 62 years of service. Institutions are vying to install them as memorials, even as their legacy spans wars, Balakot heroics, and the infamous 'Flying Coffin' tag.

New Delhi: With the Indian Air Force’s remaining two squadrons of MiG-21 Bison fighter jets all set to retire on September 26 after being in service for 62 years, several educational institutions and government bodies have formally written to the IAF requesting the installation of decommissioned aircraft on their campuses as static displays or memorials.

The Mig-21 Bisons, known for shooting down Pakistan's F-16 fighter in a dogfight during the 2019 Balakote airstrike, had played a significant role in India’s defence history ever-since its raising. The decommissioning ceremony will be held at Chandigarh airbase, where it was raised in 1963.

What’s after retirement?

Sources in the Indian Air Force told Asianet Newsable English that several schools, universities and other government bodies have expressed interest in preserving these iconic aircraft as static displays on their premises.

“There is a waiting period of 5-6 years. All the applications will be scrutinized and prioritized. It will be given after setting the priority and it will take almost over 5 years,” sources said. “Few aircrafts will be kept in Indian Air Force’s museums,” sources added.

On being asked about the procedure for the same, they said:

“The institutions write directly to the Indian Air Force. If it is a government body, the aircraft will be given free of cost. If it is a private institution they have to pay around Rs 30-40 lakh for the airframes and in the case of an autonomous body, the charge is lesser than the private ones.”

Besides, costs associated with transportation, installation, and maintenance will also be borne by the institutions.

On maintenance of the static aircraft, one of the sources said that the involvement of local municipal corporations is must.

Designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union, the Mig-21 Bison, a supersonic and interceptor aircraft, can serve as powerful educational tools in campuses, offering students a tangible connection to India’s military heritage, experts believe.

“Its presence can also spark student curiosity in subjects like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), while also reinforcing civic responsibility and national pride,” a student said.

All about Mig-21 Bison

Commissioned in 1963, India had become one of the largest operators of the Mig-21, manufacturing it under license through state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

In the 1990s, the fighter aircraft life was extended with an upgrade program, making it as Mig-21 Bison. The key enhancements undertaken in the Mig-21, include improved radar, modern avionics, beyond visual range (BVR) capability and upgraded cockpit and electronic warfare systems.

During its service in the Indian Air Force since 1963, the Mig-21 has participated in every major conflict that India involved. These conflicts and wars are Indo-Pak war of 1965, 1971 and Kargil conflict of 1999.

In a dogfight with Pakistan’s F-16s, during the Balakot airstrikes of 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (now Group Captain) shot down one of the Pakistani F-16s before being shot down himself and captured.

Despite its illustrious service record, the MiG-21 earned the nickname 'Flying Coffin' due to the high number of crashes, particularly in the later years of its operation.

As per the reports, more than 400 Mig-21s were lost in crashes, causing deaths of over 200 pilots.