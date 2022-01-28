  • Facebook
    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more

    On that note, Shruti Haasan got a little emotional and penned a note to thank fans for their love with a cute pic in a pout.

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    Shruti Haasan is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian the film industry and paved a niche for herself by working in various industries. On January 28, Shruti Haasan is celebrating her 36th birthday, and social media platforms are filled with wishes and love. 

    Shruti Haasan also wrote an emotional note to thank fans for love with a picture. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic as she is all kisses and hugs for the love she is receiving. 

    The actress can be seen donning a black t-shirt with a silver neckpiece in the picture. Shruti Haasan's note, read, "Big kiss for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation .. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain it isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure .. I don’t know enough. So much to learn , to see, to love and to be . I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it . I have learned from each an every one I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful. Love will always lead the way …. And Thankyou so much for your."

    Shruti will celebrate her birthday with her beau Santanu Hazarika and sister Akshara Haasan as she is in Mumbai with her. Shruti Haasan will be next seen with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and will be released on April 14, 2022. 

    Also Read: Shruti Haasan gives witty reply to fan asking about her break-ups and more during AMA

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
