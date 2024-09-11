Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Promo: Vijay TV has produced Bigg Boss Tamil for seven seasons. Kamal Haasan has hosted the show for several seasons, making it successful. Kamal Haasan steps down as host this year, and Vijay Sethupathi takes over.

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    Vijay TV has successfully offered viewers the entertaining reality show Bigg Boss Tamil for the previous seven seasons. Actor Kamal Haasan has served as the show's host throughout these seasons, gaining major notice and success. However, this year represents a significant transition as Kamal Haasan steps down, with actor Vijay Sethupathi taking over as host.

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Promotional Release Date and Time
    Vijay Sethupathi's first look for Season 8 was revealed last week, causing tremendous enthusiasm among fans. This shift in hosting has sparked excitement among the Bigg Boss community, and the impending promotion for the new season is much awaited. According to the most recent reports, the much-anticipated Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 commercial will premiere today, with a public release ceremony set for 5 PM in Chennai's Besant Nagar.

    The move from Kamal Haasan to Vijay Sethupathi has sparked a flurry of enquiries and curiosity. Viewers are concerned about how the participants will adjust to the new presenter and if Vijay Sethupathi can sustain or perhaps increase the show's popularity. The past seasons of the program established a high standard, and there is a lot of anticipation for whether this season will reach or exceed those expectations. The advertisement is meant to answer these issues and establish the tone for the new season.

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Promotional Details
    Rumours claim that the subject of this season's promotion is 'The People's Voice as People's Wealth.' The commercial apparently shows Vijay Sethupathi engaging with various people from his daily life, beginning with a milk vendor. The vendor's heartbreaking statement, "If you come to give a decision, it should be as pure as boiled milk," appears to emphasise the promo's central theme. Interactions continue with persons encountered in traffic and on a playground.

    A notable aspect in the promotion is a 'card' seen during a talk in the playground, which appears to link to the previous season's red card incident with Pradeep. This incorporation provides a sense of continuity and interest to the promotional material. Overall, the new season is ready to represent its audience's different opinions, with Vijay Sethupathi's creative approach introducing a new dimension to the Bigg Boss Tamil brand. As the program approaches its launch, audience excitement is evident, laying the groundwork for what looks to be an exciting and entertaining new season.

