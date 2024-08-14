Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Kamal Haasan OUT, Vijay Sethupathi IN as the host of popular reality show; read details

    According to reports, actor Vijay Sethupathi will host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. Kamal Haasan, the show's anchor for seven seasons, took a break due to filming obligations. Vijay Television will announce the new host in a few weeks.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Vijay Sethupathi is expected to replace Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan as the presenter of Bigg Boss Tamil season 8. According to sources, the creators considered other possibilities before settling on Sethupathi. A formal declaration about the matter is still pending. Vijay Television will unveil the new host of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 in the coming weeks. Kamal Haasan revealed a few days ago that he would be taking a break from hosting the reality program to focus on his film obligations.

    He also praised the creators for their ongoing support over the last seven seasons. 

    Kamal Haasan's post read, "With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I'm unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil (sic)."

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8 is expected to commence in October. Soon, the makers will shoot the promo with the new host. 

