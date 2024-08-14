Entertainment

Who is Jasmin Walia?

 The singer who is on vacation with Hardik Pandya in Greece 

Jasmin Walia is a British singer and television personality who is rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Jasmin Walia dating Hardik Pandya?

Jasmin and Hardik have been fueling romance rumors on social media, and they are reportedly vacationing together in Greece.

Birth place

Jasmin was born in Essex, England, to Indian parents, and rose to prominence after appearing on the British reality television series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). 

Profession

She began as an extra on the show in 2010, but swiftly rose through the ranks, becoming a full cast member in 2012. 

Music career

Her musical breakthrough occurred in 2017 with the release of "Bom Diggy," a song she did with Zack Knight.

In 2022, she worked with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz in a music video called ‘Nights n Fights’.

