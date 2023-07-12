Bigg Boss OTT season 2 : 5 times when Bebika Dhurve was openly being body shamed by Abhishek Malhan

Dhurve can't handle now the continuous body shaming from Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Saaan. From the initial days to the recent episode of Bigg Boss, he has always compared Bebika to any animals, non-living things, and even vehicles.

Bebika Dhurve is locked into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and entertaining the audience to the fullest with her appearance in the show, and no doubt many of the contestants are targeting her, and she is getting betrayed by some of her in-house close friends, but then too, she is standing one side with her strong points and powerful mindset. Currently, she's in the eyes of everyone watching the show as she has become one of the most favourite contestants this season, but what Abhishek Malhan is doing to her from the start is not at all acceptable, and apart from gender equality, the behaviour of his is truly disrespectful, and the fans of Bebika are rooting massively for BB to take some strict steps against Abhishek.

ALSO READ: Mission: Impossible 7 LEAKED: Tom Cruise's action film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

Bebika is one of the genuine and outspoken contestants in the BB house, and the way she's moving ahead with her real self is appreciable, but her road to moving ahead is filled up with a lot of hurdles, which she's easily crossing with her mindset and by having faith in herself. But what she can't handle now is the continuous body shaming from Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Saaan. From the initial days to the recent episode of Bigg Boss, he has always compared Bebika to any animals, non-living things, and even vehicles, which is pure defamation and not worthy of not only Bebika but anyone else. And here are those five moments when the YouTube body shamed Bhagyalakshmi fame.

In a few episodes back, Abhishek and Bebika got into an exchange of harsh words for each other, but the latter was always in the limit; he didn't go below the belt or even pass any defamatory words for the former. When Abhishek got nothing to say and answered Bebika's factual statements, he body-shamed Bebika by calling her "truck." Which was not at all appropriate.

From the initial stage of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Abhishek has been doing body shame to Bebika, and a few days ago he crossed the line and compared the latter to furniture, which was a worse thing to do, but Abhishek has been doing this constantly. Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan, did not stop here, and in one of the word spats, he called Bebika Dhurve "Tun Tun Mosi." A heavy-weight Indian cartoon character that is so defamatory and non-worthy to call anyone like that on a national reality show.

After calling and comparing Bebika with everything, he also compared and called her a "Papaya" in the recent episode of BB, which again showed how the YouTuber is again calling Bebika with such body-shaming remarks, which is bad.

Abhishek has gotten into a spat with Bebika several times and has argued the facts to the fullest. Both participants have put forth their views every time they have faced each other, but what Abhishek did in every spat or even in normal conversations with anyone was call Bebika by several body-shaming remarks such as truck, furniture, cartoon character, tun tun mosi, papaya, and what not. And after extensively crossing the line, in one of the episodes, he even called Bebika a "Servant." All these things are getting more serious because Abhishek's never-ending bad callouts for Bebika are increasing with each passing episode, and Bebika's fans are demanding action against the YouTuber.

ALSO READ: Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics?