Bigg Boss OTT 3: Wild Card Alert! THIS social media influencer enters the house

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, host Anil Kapoor introduced a new wild card competitor, social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh. Adnaan is a social media influencer and part of the Team 07 group. The episode also had the 'Vada Pav' girl, Chandrika Dixit get eliminated from the show due to lack of audience vote. Adnaan has appeared in multiple ad films with Akshay Kumar and on another reality show; this time, he believes he would provide much-needed spice to Bigg Boss OTT. Adnaan, who describes himself as a 'hukum ka ikka', speaks exclusively with Indianexpress.com about his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3. He also has a great disdain for Armaan Malik and his wife Kritika.

When asked who he might not get along with on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Adnaan immediately mentions Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Lovekesh Kataria. He stated that he did not appropriate how Armaan slapped Vishal and that he should've been evicted. He termed Vishal as his brother and an old acquaintance.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

The current candidates in the house are Armaan Malik, Naezy, Kritika Malik, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan Khan, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria

