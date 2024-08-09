Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bigg Boss OTT 3 was '100 per cent scripted..' says Armaan Malik and Payal Malik; winner was pre-decided

    The contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Armaan Malik and Payal Malik revealed whether the show was scripted. They also claimed that the winner, Sana Makbul, understood how long she'd be in the home. The couple took to their YouTube channel and openly talked about the show.
     

    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, rose to meteoric fame when they participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. While Armaan and Payal failed to reach the finale week, the YouTuber's second wife, Kritika, was one of the five finalists. The trio even got intertwined in several controversies while the show was on-air.

    Also Read: Kerala: YouTuber 'Chekuthan' arrested for defamatory remarks against Mohanlal

    After Bigg Boss OTT 3 finished, with Sana Makbul emerging as the season's winner, Armaan and Payal turned to their YouTube channel, Family Fitness, to discuss whether the program was scripted or not. The pair answered various questions from their followers and netizens in a 19-minute video published on August 8, 2024.

    In the video, Payal reads a comment in which a viewer wonders if Bigg Boss is a manufactured show. In response, the YouTuber states that it was not staged and that Bigg Boss's voice is indeed authentic. However, Armaan states that the assignments were written and transmitted from outside the house. 

    Also Read: 'I am single...', Sunny Kaushal DENIES dating Sharvari Wagh; calls her 'very good friend'

    He was quoted as saying: "Bigg Boss ka jo show hai wo bilkul scripted nahi hai. Aapko jis din andar ghusa diya jaata hai, jo awaazein aap sunte ho ki Bigg Boss ye chahte hai wo bilkul real hota hai. Uske baad 24 ghante live aapne dekh hi liya hoga. Toh agar baat karein tasks ki toh wo scripted hote hai kyunki bahar se bhejenge na, wo bhi ek kagaz mein likhi hoti hai, uske baad usko apne aap solve karna hai. Bigg Boss nahi batayenge ki tu ye karega aisa kuch nahi hota. 100 per cent scripted nahi hote."

    Meanwhile, Armaan added that he would know the actress's outfit two days before the performance. He also said that Sana did all of her photoshoots in those costumes two months before appearing on the show. Armaan was reported as saying: "Sana ne kaisa khela nahi khela wo aap logo ko pata hai. Jo Sana dress pehenti thi, mujhe do din pehle pata tha aur usko do mahine pehle pata tha. Wo saare kapdo ka shoot kar ke aayi thi. Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo ye winner banaya gaya hai ye kahin na kahin judgement thi aur iske baad apne jitna bhi show dekha hai wo bina script ka tha."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sana Makbul (@divasana)

    Furthermore, Payal chimed in and stated that whatever outfits Sana wore on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes were previously posted on her Instagram profile. She implied that Sana may already have known how long she would be on the show. Payal said, "Wo hi aisi ek contestant thi jaise usne Weekend ke Vaar pe jo dress pehna uska wo already shoot kar ke aa chuki hai. Matlab jitne bhi kapde usne pehne hai wo already uske Insta pe shoot chal raha hai. It means ki usko pehle se pata tha ki main itne time tak andar rahungi aur mujhe ye ye dress pehenni hai."

