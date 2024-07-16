Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari's alleged boyfriend claims she is not showing her 'real side', read on

    Amit Mishra claims to be Bigg Boss OTT 3's contestant Shivani Kumari's boyfriend. 

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari's alleged boyfriend claims she is not showing her 'real side', read on RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    There is a new twist on Big Boss OTT 3 house when Shivani Kumari's boyfriend Amit Mishra revealed that Shivani is hiding her real face. Shivani Kumari is in the limelight these days with her presence in Big Boss OTT. Shivani who belongs from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, is attracting Big Boss daily viewers on the grounds of her desi look and behavior. However, this time she is getting more popular because of her personal life, as compared to the format of the show. 

    Recently, a new face has appeared on the camera, claiming himself to be Shivani Kumari's boyfriend and his name is Amit Mishra. Amit has made some serious accusations on the influencer, Shivani Kumari. The video is affecting Shivani's popularity among the viewers and her fans.

    Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Wild Card Alert! THIS social media influencer enters the house

    Shivani refused to accept Amit as her Boyfriend

    Shivani has constantly been in the headlines since the day she entered the show Big Boss OTT 3. Her fans have also supported her over social media since then. Although, her boyfriend has appeared recently to reveal her truth, which apparently, she had been hiding from her fans. He has revealed several facts about Shivani in an interview.

    Amit had recently appeared on a news channel interview and there, he had discussed his relationship with Shivani, including several other remarkable matters between him and Shivani. According to him, he has known her for the last three years, and the two are in a relationship. He also said that everyone in Shivani's family also knew about them. Not only this, their marriage has also been fixed. But now he is unable to figure out why Shivani is telling everyone on the show that she doesn't have a boyfriend.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Kardashian uses idol of Lord Ganesha as prop; DELETES picture after receiving flak [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kim Kardashian uses idol of Lord Ganesha as prop; DELETES picture after receiving flak [PHOTOS]

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Wild Card Alert! THIS social media influencer enters the house RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Wild Card Alert! THIS social media influencer enters the house

    Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian perform seva, serve food at Iskon Temple in Mumbai; photos go viral RBA

    Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian perform seva, serve food at Iskon Temple in Mumbai; photos go viral

    WATCH Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Kirtan in London, chant 'Shree Ram, Jai Ram' RBA

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Kirtan in London, chant 'Shree Ram, Jai Ram'

    Spirituality has been the strength...', Samantha Ruth Prabhu on coping with divorce with Naga Chaitanya; Read ATG

    'Spirituality has been the strength...', Samantha Ruth Prabhu on coping with divorce with Naga Chaitanya; Read

    Recent Stories

    Liquor policy case: SC seeks CBI, ED response by July 29 on Manish Sisodia's bail plea AJR

    BREAKING | Liquor policy case: SC seeks CBI, ED response by July 29 on Manish Sisodia's bail plea

    Researchers confirm existence of cave network beneath Lunar surface Game changer for Lunar exploration and habitation vkp

    Researchers confirm existence of cave network below Moon: Game changer for Lunar exploration and habitation

    SEXY Photos: Kim Kardashian's Instagram is an ode to her time in India ATG

    SEXY Photos: Kim Kardashian's Instagram is an ode to her time in India

    Kim Kardashian uses idol of Lord Ganesha as prop; DELETES picture after receiving flak [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kim Kardashian uses idol of Lord Ganesha as prop; DELETES picture after receiving flak [PHOTOS]

    Kerala: Man, pregnant wife attacked for not giving way to MLA's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Man, pregnant wife attacked for not giving way to MLA's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon