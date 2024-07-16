Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari's alleged boyfriend claims she is not showing her 'real side', read on

There is a new twist on Big Boss OTT 3 house when Shivani Kumari's boyfriend Amit Mishra revealed that Shivani is hiding her real face. Shivani Kumari is in the limelight these days with her presence in Big Boss OTT. Shivani who belongs from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, is attracting Big Boss daily viewers on the grounds of her desi look and behavior. However, this time she is getting more popular because of her personal life, as compared to the format of the show.

Recently, a new face has appeared on the camera, claiming himself to be Shivani Kumari's boyfriend and his name is Amit Mishra. Amit has made some serious accusations on the influencer, Shivani Kumari. The video is affecting Shivani's popularity among the viewers and her fans.

Shivani refused to accept Amit as her Boyfriend

Shivani has constantly been in the headlines since the day she entered the show Big Boss OTT 3. Her fans have also supported her over social media since then. Although, her boyfriend has appeared recently to reveal her truth, which apparently, she had been hiding from her fans. He has revealed several facts about Shivani in an interview.

Amit had recently appeared on a news channel interview and there, he had discussed his relationship with Shivani, including several other remarkable matters between him and Shivani. According to him, he has known her for the last three years, and the two are in a relationship. He also said that everyone in Shivani's family also knew about them. Not only this, their marriage has also been fixed. But now he is unable to figure out why Shivani is telling everyone on the show that she doesn't have a boyfriend.

