    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Who is contestant Manisha Rani whom fans are comparing with Shehnaaz Gill?

    With only one day left for the massive season to bomb on OTT, we spill all beans about contestant Manisha Rani, who has been showing off her sparks off late.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Who is contestant Manisha Rani whom fans are comparing with Shehnaaz Gill?
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    'Bigg Boss OTT 2', which will begin streaming on Jio Cinema on Saturday night, will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. It is merely a condensed version of what we watch on television, and instead of airing on a channel, it airs on OTT. 

    Celebrities participating in the season: Actors Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Anjali Arora, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Jiya Shankar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui are expected to enter the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Among them, Manisha Rani has been creating a lot of buzz because of her comic spirit and funny sense of humour. She is being hence termed the 'Shehnaaz Gill' or the 'Archana Singh' of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is a Bihari soial media influencer and is a participant in this season of Bigg Boss. Check out her Instagram profile:

    She won the hearts of many by flaunting her bubbly Punjabi spirit on screen and showing off her swag. She was last in the popular comedy show: The Kapil Sharma Show where she entertained the audience throughout. She hails from Mungar and is a commerce graduate. Rani mostly rose to fame due to her TikTok videos and her Youtube posts. She had also participated in the dance show 'Dance India Dance' but came into the limelight because of her Bihari social media content and the massive followers she generated there. Like Shehnaaz Gill, she is also known for wearing her heart on her sleeves and having a strong opinion on issues. She had always been keen on playing Bigg Boss and was even considered a wild card entry in the last season but the plan did not eventually work out. 

    Salman briefly spoke with the media on Friday and revealed what the new season of the contentious reality show will have in store for its viewers. It's interesting that Salman's hosting gig on OTT comes a few months after he expressed his opinion at a recent event that OTT content should be examined, with the elimination of any content featuring vulgarity or nudity. He also stressed the necessity of meticulous monitoring of such material. 

