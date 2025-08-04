Drama kicked off early in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 as the first major fight broke out among contestants over a task. A sharp remark — "Such a cheap play!" — triggered tensions, setting the stage for a fiery season ahead.

The drama has unfolded and quite rapidly did the first controversy erupts in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7. The contestants certainly did not let down the host with jubilant return, Mohanlal, and frankly, expectations were high.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: First Fight

Tense atmosphere in Bigg Boss house on just the second day of the season. A little argument in one of the group work blossomed into the first full-blooded confrontation that left contestants and viewers alike in shock. From an in-house disagreement, the attack went straight onto personal remarks and housemates were seen much disturbed.

The Comment That Sparked It All

From the beginning of the fight, one player accused another of, 'manipulating the task for her own gain.' As one contestant queried: 'Such a cheap play!' The comment became an instant sensation on social media.

The comment hit wrong notes and very soon the whole house was polarized. While some thought it was good support, others thought it was way too soon to be judging so harshly.

Mohanlal's View on the Fight

Fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Mohanlal's reaction on the drama as per Weekend's episode. The superstar host Mohanlal is expected to deal with it maturely, with a touch of humor, to put things in perspective, and advise dignity amongst the contestants in the house.

Social Media Warfare: Team This or Team That?

As expected, on X and Instagram, fans declared which side they were on. "Cheap Play" has started trending, with memes, polls, and discussions flooding the timelines. All the housemates' names have become hashtags as fans rally to their cause.

What Lies Ahead?

If this early altercation is any indication, this season promises to be filled with high-voltage drama. The current contestants seem undaunted in their vocalization of unfairness, setting the stage for an emotionally-turbulent season compared to any of its predecessors. With twists in the tale, wild-card entries beckoning, and Mohanlal's intervention over weekends, the show has only begun.

How to Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 can be viewed daily at 9:30 PM on Asianet, and the episodes can also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar, including unseen clips and 24x7 live feed for the subscribers.

The comment "cheap play" has laid the foundation for what could be one of the most volatile and unpredictable seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam to date. With strong characters, rising tempers, and the formation of early alliances, viewers are surely in for a bumpy ride.