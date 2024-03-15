Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THIS contestant receives least votes in first week; Check

    Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. 8 candidates have been nominated for the elimination in the first week. 

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THIS contestant receives least votes in first week; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

    The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. Aside from that, the show has been experiencing a lot of turmoil in the house from the beginning. Model and aspiring actor Arjun Syam has been crowned as the first captain of the house. 

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a huge twist when the program received its first nomination on the first day. Each person was asked to nominate two other contestants in the confession chamber. This week, eight candidates were nominated for elimination including Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ratheesh Kumar, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon, and Asi Rocky. Since the nominations were released, people have voted in big numbers for their favorite competitor.

    As per Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting statistics, Sijo John remains in first place with the most votes. While he is followed by Ratheesh Kumar and Ansiba, it has been reported that Norah, Rocky, and Saranya are the bottom three. The trends indicated that Saranya received 9.9% of the votes, followed by Norah with 8.4%. Rocky, on the other hand, garnered the fewest votes (6%) in the first week, sparking speculation that he may be eliminated this week. However, no formal declaration has been made in this regard as yet.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction RBA

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction

    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth the hype? Read on RBA

    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth the hype? Read on

    Anchakkallakokkan REVIEW: Is Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose's film worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Anchakkallakokkan REVIEW: Is Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose's film worth your time? Read THIS

    Salman Khan makes mistake while applauding 'Laapataa Ladies', deletes post and reshares review RKK

    Salman Khan makes mistake while applauding 'Laapataa Ladies', deletes post and reshares review

    Inspector Rishi': Tamil horror crime drama to release on THIS date; Read on NIR

    'Inspector Rishi': Tamil horror crime drama to release on THIS date; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction RBA

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi on South campaign blitz in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu today

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi on South campaign blitz in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu today

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kerala today rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kerala today

    Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa accused of sexually assaulting minor girl, POCSO case filed vkp

    Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa accused of sexually assaulting minor girl, POCSO case filed in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon