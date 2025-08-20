The much-awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 promo has left fans underwhelmed, as the animal mask teaser failed to spark excitement. Netizens are now questioning whether this truly reflects Mohanlal’s promised “7nte Pani” twist.

The long-awaited promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is finally out and by far, it has fizzled out on the fanfare. This time, doubly disappoints: the show is hosted by superstar Mohanlal and a teaser that leaves something to be desired usually spells mystery before the grand opening. However, the teaser with an animal mask, seemed to have failed to strike the right chord, inviting criticism and confusion throughout the social media.

The Animal Mask Teaser-An Opportunity Wasted?

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 teaser has started with a mysterious character clad in an animal mask as an ode to hidden identities and unforeseen twists within the season's premise. In general terms, it seems to aim towards suspense and intrigue, which many viewers felt is somewhat lacking the punch and added creativity associated with Bigg Boss Malayalam promos.

They would expect a dramatic revelation or at least some strong hooks against Mohanlal's earlier statement about Bigg Boss Season 7 being 'different' with its trademark twist-in-folklore known as the '7nte Pani'. Unfortunately, this teaser doesn't live up to it.

Social Media Reactions: Fans Express Disappointment

Social media flooded with comments as soon as the promo teaser was released. Many of the fans are expressing their dismay by questioning if this indeed was the "tough twist" Mohanlal promised at the earlier announcement of this season.

Some netizens commented that the promo looked "rushed" and essentially short of grandeur as in the previous seasons, while others cited that it was not at all comparable with the more regional versions of Bigg Boss teasers, which usually have enormous production values and symbolic narration.

One fan tweeted, "Is this really the '7nte Pani?' We expected something bigger. The teaser doesn't excite at all." Another added, "Animal mask? Really? This definitely does not match up to the hype created by Mohanlal."

Expectations from Mohanlal's '7nte Pani'

Mohanlal, that one person in Bigg Boss Malayalam since its inception, teased that this season would be tougher and that it would bring in new heights of challenge for the contestants. Fans were left salivating to see what new twist would be put in place for this, with most expectation set on the promo for that change.

Instead, this vague idea has thrown many for a loop. Some people still try to convince themselves that it is just part of a larger promotional strategy, while others think it has already failed in the opening gambit.

Will the Show Redeem Itself?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 still stands strong in all negatives. This show is quite popular, and then everyone is waiting to see the contestants enter, and only then will the talk and debate take that turn. The ultimate test will be whether that format will measure up to what Mohanlal promised about being more difficult and entertaining.

As of now, the animal mask teaser has just left many questions in its wake. Meanwhile, audiences will await whether the disappointment will be turned back toward curiosity in future promos and announcements.