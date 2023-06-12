Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal slams Aniyan Midhun for fake love story with Army Lady Commando

Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss 5 has been gathering headlines recently after contestant Aniyan Midhun framed a fake story about his girlfriend, Sana, who was in the Army. He said that he had a girlfriend, who worked in the para commando wing of the Army. He spun a tale about her sneaking into the army camp and was later shot dead. This has caused huge controversy on Television and the Internet.

During a show segment, the contestants were asked to share their love story. Reportedly, Aniyan Midhun said, "I told all my friends that I am going to propose to her. I even bought a ring. Days passed and I came to know that she got killed. She was hit by a bullet on her forehead and she is no more. I was sad that I couldn't tell my love to her. But, I was proud that she has sacrificed her life for our country. While I was writing this, I recollected the moment of hugging her Indian Flag clad dead body."

The host Mohanlal questioned him regarding the story and declared that there was no such person. Despite the correction made by the host, Mithun remained firm to his fabricated lies. Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel, called out Mithun for his tall tales that he had shared about the Indian Commando. The host also stated that neither him nor his team held any responsibility for what Aniyan had shared about the Indian Army.

Bashing Aniyan Mithun for his statement, Mohanlal reportedly said, "You commented about an officer in the Indian Army. Let me make it clear, till date, no Lady has been into Para Commando. I am wearing the uniform for the last 15 years; I am a Lieutenant Colonel. I have been to all these places and I haven't come across anything as such. Whatever you are saying is wrong. Do you know Hindi well? Then, how did you communicate with her? You went to her room and saw the rifles? Getting a rifle is a long process, are you making a joke of all these?"

With the controversy spreading like wildfire and garnering too much popular attention, actor and Major Manoj Kumar has come forward to respond in regards to the event. Reportedly, in a conversation with One India, he said, “Lal sir gave many opportunities to correct the mistake. But still Mithun is sticking to his argument. If any such issues related to the Indian Army happen in Kerala, I am called from above to investigate the matter.."