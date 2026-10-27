Actor Karthi posted a heartfelt tribute to his father, veteran Tamil star Sivakumar, celebrating his 85th birthday by honoring the discipline and integrity that have defined his illustrious career in the Tamil film industry.

Karthi's Heartfelt Tribute to Father Sivakumar

Actor Karthi on Tuesday penned a heartfelt birthday message for his father, veteran Tamil cinema star Sivakumar, praising his discipline, integrity, kindness and dignified way of life as an example to follow. Sharing the tribute on social media, Karthi wrote, “Happy birthday Appa! Your discipline, integrity, kindness, knowledge and the dignity with which you lead your life is a golden standard, in every sense.” Happy birthday Appa! Your discipline, integrity, kindness, knowledge and the dignity with which you lead your life is a golden standard, in every sense. https://t.co/tlqgKee9bq — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 27, 2026

The post featured a vintage black-and-white family photograph of Sivakumar smiling, with his wife, Lakshmi, and toddler-aged Karthi holding balloons during a celebration. The birthday tribute highlighted the close family ties in the Sivakumar household, with both Karthi and his elder brother, actor Suriya, establishing careers in Tamil cinema.

Sivakumar: A Legacy in Tamil Cinema

Born Palaniswamy Gounder on October 27, 1941, Sivakumar turns 85 on Tuesday. He made his acting debut with the 1965 film 'Kaakum Karangal' and went on to appear in 195 films over a career spanning more than three decades.

Career Highlights and Personal Life

Known for his versatility, Sivakumar has featured in films across genres, with notable works including 'Kandhan Karunai' (1967), 'Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri' (1977), 'Rosaappo Ravikkaikaari' (1979), 'Vandichakkaram' (1980) and 'Sindhu Bhairavi' (1985). He later appeared in television serials, including 'Chithi' (1999) and 'Annamalai' (2002). His career has earned him three Filmfare Awards South, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sivakumar married Lakshmi in 1974. Besides Suriya and Karthi, the couple have a daughter, Brindha, who is a playback singer. Suriya is married to actor Jyotika. (ANI)

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