British pop band Take That and composer Shashwat Sachdev will headline the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on November 17, celebrating environmental innovators alongside global stars and special guests to honor planet-saving solutions.

Take That and Shashwat Sachdev to Headline Earthshot Prize

British pop band Take That and Indian music composer Shashwat Sachdev will perform at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai on November 17. The event, founded by Prince William, will also see the presence of several well-known names from the worlds of film, music and sports, including Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and Karan Johar. The event will mark Take That’s first performance in India. Band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will take the stage ahead of the release of their 10th studio album, ‘Dreamers’, which is set to come out on November 20.

Speaking about their upcoming performance, the band said they had wanted to bring their music to India for a long time and were looking forward to being part of the event. “We’ve been lucky enough to perform in some incredible places around the world over the past 35 years, but India is somewhere we’ve always dreamed of bringing our music. To be performing here for the very first time, after all these years, and alongside the extraordinary people creating a better future for our planet - is really special. As we’ve seen the world over, music has an exquisite way of bringing people together, and we can’t wait to share that magic with The Earthshot Prize and the world from Mumbai. We’re ready for a night we’ll never forget,” the band said.

Musical Visionaries and Star-Studded Guest List

Sachdev, known for composing music for the ‘Dhurandhar’ films, will lead the evening’s grand finale. The two-time National Award-winning composer will perform music from his collection ‘Shades of Cashmere’. Speaking about his association with the event, Sachdev said his music draws inspiration from the land and traditions he comes from. He added that performing at an event focused on protecting the planet was meaningful to him.

“I’m very grateful to begin this association with The Earthshot Prize. So much of my music comes from the land I belong to and the traditions that have been passed down to me. For me, caring for that land is also a way of honouring what I’ve been given. To share my music in celebration of people working to protect our planet feels deeply meaningful. I’ll be performing music from my catalogue, Shades of Cashmere at The Earthshot Prize. This music carries so much of the country I come from and it means a great deal to share it on this stage. I hope people feel the beauty of our land through what they hear, wherever in the world they call home. That would make the evening very special for me,” he said, as per a release.

The event will also bring together international names such as actor Rami Malek and Simone Ashley, along with singer Shreya Ghoshal and actor Sonam Kapoor. Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the Awards Night, while Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha will attend as Earthshot Ambassadors. Around 5,000 guests are expected to attend the event, which is sponsored by the Serum Institute of India.

Environmental Mission and Global Reach

Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said the event would focus on the challenges facing the planet as well as the work being done to address them. “This year in Mumbai, we’re telling the biggest story in the world. It’s a story of the immense challenges facing our planet, but also the amazing progress that extraordinary people – scientists, innovators, activists and leaders – can make possible. 2026 will be the biggest and best Earthshot Prize Awards Night yet, and we’re thrilled to have music legends, Take That, join us in Mumbai to celebrate the people who drive forward The Earthshot Prize’s mission,” Knauf said.

For the first time, the Awards Night will be streamed on Prime Video, reaching viewers in more than 240 countries and territories in over 40 languages. The 2026 edition features 15 finalists working on solutions to environmental problems. Five winners will be announced across the categories of Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. Each winner will receive £1 million to help develop or expand their work.

Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize supports efforts to find solutions to major environmental challenges. The 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai marks the event’s first edition in India.