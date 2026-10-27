Jailer 2 earned Rs 5.65 crore in Tamil, Rs 2 crore in Telugu, Rs 1.5 crore in Hindi, and Rs 40 lakh in Kannada on its 12th day. The movie posted an India gross of Rs 477.85 crore and a net of Rs 408 crore. The overseas collections touched Rs 255.50 crore. The overall numbers stand at Rs 186.25 crore in Tamil, Rs 87.55 crore in Telugu, Rs 82.75 crore in Kannada, Rs 71.85 crore in Kerala, and Rs 49.45 crore in Hindi. The film officially achieved break-even in the Telugu market.