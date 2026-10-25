Kaashvi Hiranandani confronts boyfriend ScoutOP over his closeness with Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20. The promo captures her anger, disappointment and questions about their relationship inside the house.

Kaashvi Hiranandani confronts her boyfriend ScoutOP over his closeness with Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20. The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Kaashvi expressing her displeasure, questioning his behaviour and explaining how their interactions have affected her and her family.

Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP About His Bond With Love Gill

In the promo, Kaashvi points out that Scout’s every word and gesture towards Love is being closely observed. She questions him about comparing her with Love and asks how he could compare his girlfriend with someone he claims to consider his sister.

Kaashvi also challenges Scout to explain his apparent closeness with Love. While Scout attempts to defend himself by saying that Love takes care of him like a sister, his explanation does little to settle the disagreement.

The conversation becomes tense as Kaashvi makes it clear that she is uncomfortable with the way their bond is being perceived outside the house.

‘It Makes Me Feel Disgusted’: Kaashvi Expresses Her Anger

During the confrontation, Kaashvi openly expresses her disappointment, saying, “It makes me feel disgusted.” She also reveals that the situation has left her family feeling embarrassed.

She further criticises Scout’s behaviour, suggesting that he appears to be following a girl around rather than maintaining his own identity in the game. Her strong remarks make the confrontation one of the key moments highlighted in the promo.

Rohit Shetty Had Earlier Questioned Their Closeness

The controversy comes after host Rohit Shetty reportedly questioned Scout and Love about their physical closeness during Weekend Ka Vaar. Their interactions, including Scout massaging Love’s feet, hands and neck, have attracted attention from viewers.

Although Scout and Love have described their relationship as sibling-like, their equation continues to spark debate among fans. With Kaashvi now confronting Scout directly, viewers will be watching closely to see how he responds to her concerns in the upcoming episode.