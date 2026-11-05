Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana is generating considerable box-office expectations ahead of its theatrical release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film is being projected as one of the biggest cinematic releases in Indian cinema.

With its grand production scale, internationally acclaimed technical team and a story deeply rooted in Indian culture, the film has the potential to deliver an extraordinary box-office performance. Trade experts are predicting an opening day collection of Rs 75-100 crore across languages, while lifetime earnings could range anywhere between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore.

However, much will depend on audience reception, word of mouth and the film's ability to attract viewers beyond its initial release weekend.

Trade estimates suggest that Ramayana could collect between Rs 75 crore and Rs 100 crore on its opening day across languages. Several exhibitors believe the film has the potential to establish new box-office records, given its enormous scale and the popularity of its lead actors.

Film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan believes the film should not be evaluated using conventional box-office or critical standards alone. According to him, Ramayana occupies a different space because audiences will approach it not just as entertainment but also through their religious beliefs and emotional connection with Lord Rama.

Chauhan, who owns Roopbani Cinema in Bihar's Purnia, believes that the film's commercial prospects will largely depend on how strongly it connects with devotees.

Drawing comparisons with the performance of faith-based films, he suggested that Ramayana could potentially earn Rs 2,500-3,000 crore in India if it manages to attract a substantial section of the Hindu audience.

Veteran distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal also believes the film could emerge as India's biggest cinematic release, potentially surpassing the box-office performance of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi echoed similar expectations, pointing out that the story's familiarity, emotional significance and impressive technical scale could help the film reach unprecedented commercial heights.