Nicki Minaj has reaffirmed her support for Donald Trump, congratulated Republican winners of the 2026 US midterm elections, and criticized heavy spending on celebrity-backed campaigns while praising Elon Musk's platform and Grok chatbot.

Nicki Minaj Backs Trump Following Midterm Election Results

American rapper Nicki Minaj reiterated her support for US President Donald Trump and reacted to the US Midterm Election developments, congratulating Republican winners while taking a swipe at critics and those she accused of spending heavily on an unsuccessful campaign. In a series of posts on X, Minaj listed 13 points, making references to Trump's presidency, the election results, the Vice President, and religious issues. "Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT," she wrote, adding, "Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT" and "Knowledge is POWER." Congratulating the election winners, the rapper specifically mentioned US Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds, writing, "Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna && @ByronDonalds."Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them. Taking a dig at campaign spending and celebrity involvement, she said, "Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them." Minaj also referred to her fanbase, known as the Barbz, writing, "The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!!" She further stated, "I don’t vote, I VETO," and urged her followers to "Stay tuned & STAY MAD." Making religious references, she wrote, "Jesus is STILL LORD" and "Christians are STILL being killed," before adding, "Maybe now our people will WAKE UP." Couple things: 1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT. 2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION. 3. Jesus is STILL LORD. 4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT. 5. Knowledge is POWER. 6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna && @ByronDonalds. 7. Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them. 8. The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!! 9. I don’t vote, I VETO✍🏽 10. Stay tuned & STAY MAD. 11. Christians are STILL being killed. 12. Maybe now our people will WAKE UP. 13. Love you 🎀🇺🇸 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Comments on Elon Musk and Social Media

In a subsequent post, Minaj added two more points, turning her attention to billionaire Elon Musk and his social media platform X. "Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue," she wrote. She also praised Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, describing it as a product that had significantly improved her life. "#GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot," she added. Last thing: 14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue. 15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot 🩷 https://t.co/zVslOx35tx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Political Engagement and Support for Trump

Minaj made an Election Day appearance at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday. The rapper didn’t make any public statements during her police escort around Pinkerton Academy, but she did briefly interact with voters, Billboard reported. The 43-year-old rapper has openly expressed her admiration for US President Donald Trump and shown support for the Republican Party throughout 2026. Ahead of the midterm elections, Minaj accompanied Trump aboard Air Force One to a rally in Michigan, where she joined efforts to mobilise voters, Billboard reported. “President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time,” Minaj said at the Port Huron rally on October 25. “And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again.”

Meanwhile, the White House on Wednesday (local time) shared a picture of US President Donald Trump on X carrying the message “NEVER SURRENDER”. The post came following the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections, as the administration faced political scrutiny over its policies, particularly the ongoing war with Iran. (ANI)