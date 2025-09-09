During a nomination task in Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal became emotional due to Kunickaa's comment. She opened up about her struggles and her mother's support. Housemates expressed their anger towards Kunickaa.

The nomination task in Bigg Boss 19 brought unexpected drama when Tanya was paired with Gaurav Khanna. For the task, both were seated separately and instructed to ring a buzzer exactly after 19 minutes. The twist, however, was that the rest of the housemates were allowed to disturb and distract them in every possible way to break their focus.

Amid the chaos and constant interruptions, something happened that left Tanya completely shattered, making the situation even more intense.

What exactly happened?

Kunickaa Sadanand tried to distract Tanya during the task and dragged Tanya's mother into the conversation. Kunickaa said that Tanya's mother hadn't taught her anything. Tanya didn't like this comment. Then, after completing the task, she started crying inconsolably. When the housemates gathered to console her, Tanya opened up about her past struggles and revealed the painful truth about her father. Tanya said, 'My father used to beat me, and my mother would tell me. I started my business with great difficulty, I had to take permission to wear a saree, to go out. I was 19 when I was about to get married, at that time I just wanted to die.' Tanya further revealed that it was her mother who supported her even during the worst phase of her life, gave her courage, and stood by her at every step. Many housemates were moved by Tanya's revelation. At the same time, many members, including Gaurav, Amal Malik, Jishan Qadri, and Pranit More, criticized Kunickaa for her comment.

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Tanya Mittal is a popular influencer as well as an entrepreneur, podcaster, and motivational speaker. She is the founder of her own lifestyle brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya, which offers handbags, hand cuffs, and sarees. She has over 2.9 million followers on Instagram. However, Tanya came into the national spotlight during Mahakumbh 2025. On the day of Mouni Amavasya, a tragic stampede broke out in the religious gathering, and Tanya's video of that horrific incident went viral. In this video, she was seen providing water and assistance to the victims.