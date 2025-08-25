Bigg Boss 19 has taken an interesting turn as a viral picture suggests Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, might be inside the house. The leaked image has sparked heated debates among fans about a possible secret room twist.

The Bigg Boss drama has already begun for this year, and this time, the buzz is about Shehbaz Badesha, brother to Shehnaaz Gill. A latest report has gone viral, claiming that a picture has leaked of him being holed up inside the secret room in the show- and fans are left wondering if he is coming in as a surprise entry.

From Fans' Vote to a Second Chance?

The opening week of Bigg Boss brought Fans Ka Faisla, where viewers had to vote between Shehbaz and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari to get a place in the house. Majority of fans have voted for Mridul, which is why Shehbaz was presumed out of the race.

However, the latest buzz goes with "but" in means that perhaps the makers never let him go out completely. If the viral photo is to be believed, Shehbaz has been shifted to the secret room-a tried and tested Bigg Boss strategy usually thrown into a house to shock housemates and viewers alike withre-entry.

Fan Theories on Social Media

What the picture has started off is a wave of speculation across the internet. While some fans are looking forward to the chance Shehbaz may get, others feel this could be a planned twist to keep the season buzz alive. Many even suggested the move may help him carve his own identity away from always being referred to as "Shehnaaz's brother."

Who is Shehbaz Badesha?

Shehbaz made his first much-anticipated entry during Bigg Boss 13, entering during the family week to support Shehnaaz. His lively nature made viewers fall for him, after which he appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and various music videos. Now, with his official spot in the Bigg Boss 19 lineup, his presence could add drama to the show.

What Next?

The picture has set fans ablaze with speculation, but the makers are yet to confirm anything. Should Shehbaz enter again through the secret room twist, it would probably be one of the season's first grand surprises.