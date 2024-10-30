Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's wife slams Karan Veer Mehra for involving family in gameplay

Bigg Boss 18 is heating up as it enters its fourth week, and the drama is escalating quickly. The show, known for its controversial moments, is attracting more viewers with its surprising twists. One contestant making headlines is Vivian Dsena, who is emerging as a strong contender in the house. While fans are rooting for his victory, his personal life has also come under scrutiny since he joined Salman Khan's reality show. Recently, Vivian has expressed frustration over the attention his family is receiving.

Vivian and fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra were once good friends, sharing a strong bond in the early days of the competition. However, as the game progressed, Karan became unhappy with Vivian’s strategy, particularly his support for another contestant, Avinash Mishra. Karan tried to talk to Vivian, suggesting he reconsider his alliance and think about how his family perceives his actions from home. This comment upset Vivian, who asked Karan not to involve his family in their discussions.

The situation intensified when Vivian's wife, Nouran, stepped in. She publicly defended her husband, urging Karan to stop dragging their name into the drama. Nouran emphasized that Vivian’s family is watching the show and supports his gameplay. They are proud of him and want him to focus on his strategy.

As tensions rise, it remains to be seen how these relationships will evolve within the house. Viewers are eager to see how Vivian navigates these challenges while striving for victory in Bigg Boss 18.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Latest Videos