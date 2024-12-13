Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena defends Karan Veer Mehra after injury, former rivals turn allies [WATCH]

 In Bigg Boss 18, former rivals Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra form an unlikely alliance after Karan's injury, shifting house dynamics and intensifying drama.

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena defends Karan Veer Mehra after injury, former rivals turn allies [WATCH] NTI
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 8:34 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, the dynamics in the house have undergone a major shift, leaving viewers shocked by the evolving relationships. Earlier, contestants Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra had formed an alliance against Karan Veer Mehra. However, in a surprising turn of events during the recent task, they worked together in a more balanced manner, targeting Rajat Dalal instead. This sudden change of heart marks a new phase in the game, as alliances within the house continue to shift.

The task itself took a dramatic turn when Karan Veer Mehra was injured, suffering a facial injury during the competition. Despite this, he was saved from the nominations, thanks to Chum Darang’s support. In the aftermath, Karan, visibly frustrated and hurt, vowed to play the game on his own terms from here on out. He made it clear that any further injuries would not be his responsibility, referencing the incident with Rajat Dalal who had made similar remarks when Karan was injured.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Karan Veer Mehra is seen in a fiery confrontation with fellow housemates. He strongly asserts that he will no longer hold back and intends to play the game his way. Meanwhile, Karan and Sara Khan have a heated argument, with Vivian Dsena stepping in to defend Karan. Vivian, who has been at odds with Karan in the past, now stands by him, emphasizing the significance of Karan’s facial injury as an actor. Vivian’s support only escalates tensions, with Sara visibly losing her temper.

The shift in alliances is further underscored when Karan and Vivian are seen conversing in the garden. Karan, addressing the pressure of time, mentions how as an actor, he doesn’t have the luxury of waiting another 20 years for his moment to shine. This exchange marks the beginning of an unexpected friendship, as two former adversaries begin to rebuild their bond in the cutthroat environment of Bigg Boss.

