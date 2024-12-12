Not Rajinikanth or Salman Khan; THIS actor is the wealthiest with Rs 7300 Crore net worth

Richest Actor in India: This compilation details the wealthiest actor in India in 2024.

article_image1
Richest actor in India

Today, going viral on social media is enough to get a chance in cinema. But 20 years ago, the situation was completely reversed. Many left their hometowns seeking opportunities in cinema, but only a few succeeded. Shah Rukh Khan, who ran away from home at a young age with the dream of cinema and slept on platforms due to lack of accommodation, is now worth 7300 crore.

article_image2

Shah Rukh Khan

Following Shah Rukh Khan, the richest Bollywood stars are Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar. Juhi Chawla's net worth is 4600 crore. Similarly, Hrithik Roshan has assets worth 2000 crore. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has assets worth 1600 crore. Producer Karan Johar lives with assets worth 1400 crore.

article_image3

Shah Rukh Khan's Salary

Shah Rukh Khan didn't earn all these crores from cinema alone. He is also involved in various businesses beyond cinema. He earns up to Rs.250 crore per film. After Allu Arjun and Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan is the highest-paid actor in India. He also runs the production company Red Chillies along with his wife Gauri Khan.

article_image4

Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth

Shah Rukh Khan also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, considered the third-largest franchise in the IPL. This team is worth around 1800 crore and has won the title three times. Shah Rukh Khan, who also appears in numerous advertisements, earns between Rs.1 and 5 crore per advertisement. In 2024, Shah Rukh Khan holds the distinction of being the Indian actor with the highest net worth.

