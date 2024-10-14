Bigg Boss 18: Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao pick their favourite contestant THIS season

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri promoted their film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The actors shared their favorite contestants with Salman Khan

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, the cast of Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video entered the house to promote their upcoming film. Actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri were warmly welcomed by host Salman Khan. A highlight of the episode was when the two stars shared their thoughts on their favorite contestants from the show.

During the conversation with Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao revealed that advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte was his favorite contestant, explaining that he admired Sadavarte's infectious laugh. Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, named Vivian Dsena as her favorite. She mentioned that she had grown up watching his shows and appreciated his work.

Interestingly, the age gap between Dsena and Dimri is only six years. Dsena made his television debut with Kasamh Se in 2008 and gained immense popularity through shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sirf Tum, and Udaariyaan. His portrayal of Abhay in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani earned him widespread recognition, making him a household name.

On Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena is emerging as a strong contestant, gaining admiration from fans for his straightforward approach. Besides Dsena, the show features several other notable contestants, including Muskan Bamne, Karan Veer Mehra, Shehzada Dhami, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Nyrra Banerji. The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw the eviction of a donkey named Max, popularly known as Gadharaj. His removal came after animal welfare groups raised concerns, urging the show's creators to place him in a sanctuary with other rescued donkeys. The decision followed widespread backlash on social media from concerned viewers.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA

Latest Videos