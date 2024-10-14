Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA

Bigg Boss 18 stirred controversy by featuring Max, a donkey belonging to contestant Gunaratna Sadavarte, in the house. Animal welfare groups, including PFA and PETA, protested his inclusion, leading to Max's release. The move raised questions about the ethics of using animals for entertainment

When Bigg Boss 18 kicked off earlier this month, it attracted significant attention not only for its contestants but also for bringing a donkey, Max, into the house. Max, owned by advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, one of the contestants, stirred controversy as various animal welfare organizations demanded its release. In response to the uproar, the show’s producers eventually decided to release the donkey.

A few days ago, People For Animals (PFA) also raised objections to the inclusion of a donkey in the show. While the producers initially kept Max as part of a social experiment, the reason for bringing an animal onto the show remains unclear. After Max’s release, PFA issued a statement expressing their gratitude. They acknowledged Maneka Sanjay Gandhi’s involvement and stated that the donkey’s release was a result of collective efforts. They appreciated the support from everyone and emphasized that compassion and action can lead to meaningful change.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique shot dead: Salman Khan devastated by friend's murder; actor's security increased

PETA also criticized the Bigg Boss 18 team on social media, highlighting that using Max as a form of entertainment was inappropriate. They called for his release, insisting that Max should be placed in a sanctuary alongside other rescued donkeys. PETA reportedly sent a letter to the show’s host, Salman Khan, urging him to address the issue.

Max, who is reportedly a pet of Sadavarte, had accompanied the lawyer into the house. Over the weekend, Max became the first "contestant" to be evicted from the show.

Latest Videos