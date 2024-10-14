Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA

    Bigg Boss 18 stirred controversy by featuring Max, a donkey belonging to contestant Gunaratna Sadavarte, in the house. Animal welfare groups, including PFA and PETA, protested his inclusion, leading to Max's release. The move raised questions about the ethics of using animals for entertainment

    Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 8:23 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

    When Bigg Boss 18 kicked off earlier this month, it attracted significant attention not only for its contestants but also for bringing a donkey, Max, into the house. Max, owned by advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, one of the contestants, stirred controversy as various animal welfare organizations demanded its release. In response to the uproar, the show’s producers eventually decided to release the donkey.

    A few days ago, People For Animals (PFA) also raised objections to the inclusion of a donkey in the show. While the producers initially kept Max as part of a social experiment, the reason for bringing an animal onto the show remains unclear. After Max’s release, PFA issued a statement expressing their gratitude. They acknowledged Maneka Sanjay Gandhi’s involvement and stated that the donkey’s release was a result of collective efforts. They appreciated the support from everyone and emphasized that compassion and action can lead to meaningful change.

    ALSO READ: Baba Siddique shot dead: Salman Khan devastated by friend's murder; actor's security increased

    PETA also criticized the Bigg Boss 18 team on social media, highlighting that using Max as a form of entertainment was inappropriate. They called for his release, insisting that Max should be placed in a sanctuary alongside other rescued donkeys. PETA reportedly sent a letter to the show’s host, Salman Khan, urging him to address the issue.

    Max, who is reportedly a pet of Sadavarte, had accompanied the lawyer into the house. Over the weekend, Max became the first "contestant" to be evicted from the show.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    Baba Siddique shot death: Salman Khan devastated by friend's murder; actor's security got increases RBA

    Baba Siddique shot dead: Salman Khan devastated by friend's murder; actor's security increased

    Baba Siddique shot death: 'Shattered' Salman Khan cancels all shoots, meetings; requests privacy RBA

    Baba Siddique shot dead: 'Shattered' Salman Khan cancels all shoots, meetings; requests privacy

    Baba Siddique shot dead: 'You Have Become Bhaand for TRP...' Kamaal R Khan slams news channel; read his tweet RBA

    Baba Siddique shot dead: 'You Have Become Bhaand for TRP...' Kamaal R Khan slams news channel; read his tweet

    Mallika Sherawat Kisses Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 Promo Video Goes Viral RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Mallika Sherawat kisses and flirts with Salman Khan (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 14, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 14, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga

    cricket India Women Lose To Australia in Women T20 World Cup scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India's semifinal hopes dwindle after loss to Australia

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon