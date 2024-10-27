Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan lashes out at Karan Veer Mehra, says he is playing victim card [Watch]

 In the latest "Weekend Ka Vaar," Salman Khan slammed Karan Veer Mehra for playing the victim and instigating drama, adding humor to the ongoing Bigg Boss 18 rivalry.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan lashes out at Karan Veer Mehra, says he is playing victim card [Watch] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

In the latest episode of "Bigg Boss 18," Karan Veer Mehra found himself in the spotlight as host Salman Khan called him out for not playing aggressively enough. Karan is considered one of the stronger contestants, but his gameplay has come under scrutiny for being less direct.

Salman began the episode with a humorous comparison to a daily soap opera, pointing out that the ‘Nanad’ (sister-in-law) character is often the first to be revealed. He then asked fellow contestant Vivian to identify who that character might be in the Bigg Boss house. Vivian humorously responded by referring to Karan as ‘Mitti Ka Tel,’ suggesting he lacks depth in his gameplay.

The host went on to criticize Karan’s approach, stating that he often instigates fights without truly engaging in them. Salman noted that Karan seems to give advice that is based more on gossip than solid strategy. He pointed out that Karan is frequently seen sitting and chatting with other contestants, which doesn’t contribute to his standing in the game.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In a light-hearted moment, Salman addressed Karan’s statement about not being able to keep his family together. He jokingly remarked, “Isiliye toh nahi chhod ke chali Gayi” (That’s why she left you), prompting laughter from both Karan and the other housemates.

For viewers unfamiliar with the ongoing tensions, Karan Veer and fellow contestant Avinash Mishra have had a rocky relationship throughout the season. The two often clash, adding to the drama of the show. Their rivalry keeps fans engaged and eager to see how the dynamics will unfold in upcoming episodes.

