Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra fires back at Avinash Mishra amid heated clash, says ‘Don’t teach daddy..’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions rose between contestants Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra, highlighting the ongoing drama in the house. Avinash has been vocal about his disagreements with Shilpa Shirodkar's approach to the game, which has not sat well with Karanveer.

The conflict began during a discussion about house chores. Shilpa praised Eisha for her intelligence, while also accusing Avinash of trying to provoke her regarding the duties. This led to Avinash demanding that everyone clean the tea utensils, warning that he would throw them out if they weren't kept clean. Karanveer, who overheard this, took issue with Avinash's tone and confronted him.

A heated argument between the two transpired next. Karanveer referred to Avinash as "Ashish," which only intensified the situation. Avinash fired back, and Karanveer retorted that nobody knew him, adding fuel to the fire. During their argument, Karanveer made a controversial remark, saying, "Don’t teach daddy how to make babies," showcasing the sharpness of their disagreement. He also claimed, "You are number 37. Tere jaise 36 logo ko abhi sidha kar ke aaraha hoon," implying that he has dealt with many contestants like Avinash before.

Later, Eisha confronted Karanveer about his remarks, suggesting it reflected poorly on him to call Avinash a "show se nikala hua ladka." In response, Karanveer maintained that he was bothered by the way Avinash spoke to Shilpa, indicating that his concerns were rooted in respect for fellow contestants.

As the competition heats up, the rivalry between Avinash and Karanveer seems poised to escalate further, making for intriguing viewing in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 18. Fans are eager to see how this drama unfolds and whether it will impact their standing in the game.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra breaks silence on ex-wife's claims of abuse— Details inside

Latest Videos