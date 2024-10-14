Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra breaks silence on ex-wife's claims of abuse— Details inside

    In Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra denied allegations of abuse made by Arfeen Khan, asserting he never raised his hands against his ex-wives.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra responded to serious allegations about his past relationships, particularly comments from fellow contestant Arfeen Khan. The discussion began when host Salman Khan played a clip from the grand premiere where Arfeen, with his wife Sara, expressed concerns about Karan's competitive nature and potential aggressiveness.

    Arfeen suggested that Karan could easily be triggered and called him "rude" and "aggressive." He implied that Karan might become violent, especially towards women, stating, "Karan Veer is going to be the biggest trouble... I think he is an aggressive person." This led Salman to ask Karan directly if there were any complaints or FIRs from his ex-wives, Devika Mehra and Nidhi Seth.

    Karan Veer, who has been married and divorced twice, firmly denied the accusations. "Nahi (No) sir," he stated, maintaining that neither of his ex-wives had ever accused him of physical violence. He went on to clarify his relationship with them, asserting, "In my entire being with both my ex-wives, I've never raised my hands on any of them. Of course, we got into arguments, bohut kuch huwa hai (many things have happened). But aesa nahi hua ki FIR hogaya aur maine mara (However, I didn't hit them after an FIR was filed)."

    Karan Veer is known not only for his tumultuous personal life but also for his successful entertainment career. He was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Ragini MMS 2 and Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

    The ongoing season of Bigg Boss features a diverse cast, including popular names like Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chahat Pandey, under the theme "Time Ka Taandav." As tensions rise and personalities clash, viewers are eagerly awaiting how these dynamics will evolve in the coming episodes. The show continues to capture attention, blending personal revelations with intense competition, ensuring that fans remain engaged.

