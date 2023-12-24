Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Ayesha Khan? All you need to know about the show's wildcard contestant

    Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as she claimed that Munawar Faruqui was double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi.

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Ayesha Khan? All you need to know about the show's wildcard contestant RKK
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    The television reality show Bigg Boss 17 is making headlines for its controversial issues. This week, the show witnessed a new wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan who created friction and debate among the participants. She recently made headlines when she said in an interview that the current BB 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui was double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi. She shared videos on social media claiming that she was hurt and cheated by Munawar. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Who is Ayesha Khan

    Ayesha is well-known for her social media presence as well as her acting efforts. On social media, the actress and social media influencer entertains admirers with her fashionable reels, videos, and images. 

    Ayesha Khan's television career 

    Ayesha worked as a junior artist on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', where she portrayed the role of a saloon waitress in the TV serial starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. In an interview, she discussed her role as a junior artist on the show. She also mentioned that she worked on a sequence alongside Anurag Basu.

    Ayesha Khan films

    Ayesha was featured in the Telugu-language legal drama 'Mukhachitram' where she played a fascinating character named Maya Fernandes. The actress also received a lot of love and support from the audience. Among those who appeared in the film were 'Vikas Vasista' (Raj), 'Priya Vadlamani' (Mahati), and 'Vishwak Sen' (Advocate Viswamitra).

    Ayesha Khan's music videos

    Ayesha is well-known for her dance reels, videos, and images on Instagram and other social media platforms, in addition to her acting efforts. She has a large following on Instagram and other social media platforms. She also tried her hand as an Assistant Director behind the camera. Other Punjabi music videos in which she appeared include 'Udeekan', 'Reborn Heer', 'Guitar', 'Dil Ne', and 'Mohabbat Ke Kabil'.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 2:01 PM IST
