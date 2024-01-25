Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan post eviction [PICTURES]

    Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Vicky Jain's unexpected eviction led to a celebratory gathering with co-contestant Isha Malviya and friends. Vicky, dubbed the 'mastermind,' faced challenges in his relationship with Ankita Lokhande

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan post eviction [PICTURES] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

    After being unexpectedly ousted from the intense competition of Bigg Boss Season 17, Vicky Jain celebrated his tumultuous journey alongside fellow contestant Isha Malviya and a group of close friends. With the show set to conclude on January 28, fans have been on the edge of their seats since its premiere on October 15, thanks to the plethora of shocking twists and turns that have unfolded throughout the season. The most recent shocker occurred in yesterday's episode (January 23), featuring a mid-week eviction during the grand finale week.

    In the aftermath of his unexpected departure, Vicky Jain was spotted reveling in a celebratory gathering with co-contestant Isha Malviya and other companions. Sharing a glimpse of the festivities on his Instagram story, Vicky posted a picture capturing the joyous moment with Isha Malviya and their friends.

    Reflecting on Vicky Jain's noteworthy journey within the confines of the Bigg Boss 17 house, he initially entered the show accompanied by his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande. Renowned for his strategic prowess, Vicky earned the moniker 'mastermind' of the season. The marital dynamics between Ankita and Vicky became a public spectacle, marked by constant arguments and conflicts. Even with the intervention of their mothers on the show, offering guidance to the celebrity couple, the relationship endured several ups and downs, prompting host Salman Khan to advise them on fortifying their bond.

    Throughout his tenure on the show, Vicky Jain forged strong bonds with fellow contestants Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Mannara Chopra, generating headlines for the camaraderie they shared. In the initial stages, Vicky and Ankita found themselves embroiled in frequent disputes with another celebrity couple, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, capturing public attention with their headline-grabbing clashes.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Why does Ankita Lokhande wish to check her house's CCTV recording? Read on

    Following Vicky Jain's unexpected exit, Bigg Boss Season 17 narrowed down its pool of contestants to five finalists: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, set to unfold on January 28, promises an extended viewing experience with a six-hour episode airing from 6 pm to 12 am on Colors TV.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 8:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fighter first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more ATG

    'Fighter' first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Why does Ankita Lokhande wish to check her house's CCTV recording? Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Why does Ankita Lokhande wish to check her house's CCTV recording? Read on

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift avv

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift

    Fighter REVIEW: Is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller worth your money? Read THIS RBA

    Fighter REVIEW: Is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller worth your money? Read THIS

    'LOVE AND WAR': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next RKK

    'LOVE AND WAR': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 25 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Assembly session to begin today

    National Tourism Day 2024: Dive into the depths with these 10 stunning scuba diving paradises in India snt

    National Tourism Day 2024: Dive into the depths with these 10 stunning scuba diving paradises in India

    Fighter first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more ATG

    'Fighter' first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Why does Ankita Lokhande wish to check her house's CCTV recording? Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Why does Ankita Lokhande wish to check her house's CCTV recording? Read on

    National Tourism Day 2024: From Roopkund to Har Ki Dun - 10 breathtaking treks in India snt

    National Tourism Day 2024: From Roopkund to Har Ki Dun - 10 breathtaking treks in India

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon