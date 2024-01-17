Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain brings Sushant Singh Rajput's name during fight with Ankita Lokhande, 'Supported you'

    Vicky Jain stated to Ankita Lokhande that he had always supported her while she dealt with Sushant Singh Rajput's passing. He went on to say that he had no issues with Ankita doing media interviews related to Sushant and in fact had helped her write them.

    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 8:02 AM IST

    Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's marital problems are becoming uglier by the day on Bigg Boss. In the most recent episode, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress complained again about her hubby not giving her enough time and admitted that she is concerned about Vicky's closeness to the other female participants. Vicky brought up Sushant Singh Rajput's name for the first time during an altercation with Ankita Lokhande.

    Vicky Jain brings Sushant Singh Rajput's name

    In the episode, Ankita Lokhande informed Vicky Jain that he did not care about her and she also advised him to keep away from Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan. Ankita claimed she is possessive of Vicky. Vicky Jain became irritated and frustrated after hearing Ankita Lokhande's diatribe about him. He added that Ankita always has problems with him. He stated that she never lets him hang out with friends. Moreover, Vicky Jain also pulled Sushant Singh Rajput's name during an argument.

    Vicky Jain supported Ankita Lokhande during Sushant Singh Rajput's death

    Vicky stated to Ankita that he had always supported her while she dealt with Sushant Singh Rajput's passing. He went on to say that he had no issues with Ankita doing media interviews related to Sushant and in fact had helped her write them.

    Vicky Jain later declared that he wouldn't speak with Ankita till the show was over. Ankita and Vicky eventually laughed at each other and admitted that they couldn't live apart, which helped to resolve their problems. The duo appears to be making a lot of effort to handle the challenging times in their marriage while residing in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 8:02 AM IST
