Emmy Awards 2024: 'The Bear', 'Beef' takes center stage as they win big, winners full list here

After being postponed until January due to last year's actor and writer strikes, the Emmy Awards 2024 ceremony took place in the Peacock Theater in LA.

TV's biggest night is finally here! Can 'Succession', 'The Bear', and 'Beef' build on their recent Golden Globes success on the Emmy stage? The event had to be postponed until January due to last year's actor and writer strikes. 'Succession', 'The White Lotus', 'The Last of Us', 'Ted Lasso', 'The Bear', and 'Beef' are among the most nominated shows this year. The Award ceremony will take place in the Peacock Theater in LA and here is the winner's full list.

Best Drama Series

'Andor' (Disney+), 'Better Call Saul' (AMC), 'The Crown' (Netflix), 'House of the Dragon' (HBO/Max), 'The Last of Us' (HBO/Max), 'Succession '(HBO/Max), 'The White Lotus' (HBO/Max), 'Yellowjackets' (Showtime).

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Brian Cox (Succession), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Also read: Ram Mandir: Ayushmann Khurrana gets invited to Ayodhya for temple's inauguration

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus), Theo James (The White Lotus), Alan Ruck (Succession), Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen from 'Succession' was declared the winner.

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus).

Jennifer Coolidge from 'The White Lotus' won the Award.

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC), Barry (HBO/Max), The Bear (FX), Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White from 'The Bear' was declared the winner.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday).

Quinta Brunson from 'Abbott Elementary' won the Award.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (Barry).

Ebon Moss-Bachrach from 'The Bear' was declared the winner.

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

Ayo Edebiri from 'The Bear' won the Award.

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix), Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video), Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+), Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie, Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales), Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Michael Shannon (George & Tammy).

Netflix's 'Beef' was the winner.

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Dominique Fishback (Swarm), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong from 'Beef' was declared the winner.

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales), Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).

Paul Walter Hauser from 'Black Bird' was named the winner.