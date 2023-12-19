Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said

    In a dramatic Bigg Boss 17 episode, Munawar Faruqui faces accusations from Ayesha Khan about misleading his relationship status. Munawar admits to pretending to date his ex-girlfriend and apologizes for the confusion. The confrontation leads to emotional moments, with fellow housemates offering support and advice

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui faced a dramatic confrontation with wild card contestant Ayesha Khan, who claimed to have a history with him. Ayesha, a social media influencer, accused Munawar of misleading the audience about his relationship status on national television.

    Ayesha entered the house while Munawar was in the archive room interacting with Bigg Boss, leading to an intense showdown between the two. She alleged that Munawar had been publicly declaring that he was in a relationship, despite having asked her out before entering the Bigg Boss house.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ayesha warned Munawar that she had evidence to support her claims and had shared all relevant documents with her team outside. Munawar, in response, admitted to lying and apologized for his actions. He explained that he had recently broken up with his girlfriend, Nazila, before entering the Bigg Boss house and had pretended to still be in a relationship with her due to a lack of closure.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Munawar clarified that, upon reflection inside the house, he realized he wanted to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend. Ayesha accused Munawar of two-timing and using his stand-up shows as a way to ask girls out, claiming that he had approached her before entering the Bigg Boss house.

    The stand-up comedian openly discussed the situation with his fellow housemates, including Mannara Chopra, who offered support and encouragement. Munawar, visibly distressed, also broke down after leaving the archive room, acknowledging that he had made a mistake and would now have to face the consequences.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight

    Following the confrontation, Rinku Dhawan and Mannara Chopra sat down with Munawar to provide guidance and counsel him on how to handle the fallout from the situation. As the drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss 17 house, viewers are left eagerly anticipating the next developments in Munawar Faruqui's journey on the reality show.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 8:31 AM IST
