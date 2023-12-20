Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 update: Manara Chopra lock horns with Ankita Lokhande, calls her 'stupid'; Read more

    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande engaged in a fiery verbal spat. Mannara criticized Ankita's behavior, leading to a heated exchange of words. The episode showcased escalating tensions and revealed the growing conflicts within the house, promising more drama in the days to come

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions escalated as Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande engaged in a heated verbal altercation. The episode began with Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan addressing their issues, leading to Munawar breaking down, with Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, and Abhishek Kumar providing support. However, the focus shifted to a confrontation between Mannara and Ankita.

    Seated in the garden area were Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt, with Ankita Lokhande sitting at a distance. Mannara initiated the exchange by referring to Ankita as "stupid," an "idiot," and "dumb," criticizing her for seeking validation from others about her appearance. She accused Ankita of being selfish and self-centered, particularly highlighting her friendship with Munawar and suggesting that Ankita craved attention.

    Ankita, overhearing the comments, confronted Mannara, urging her to speak directly rather than talking behind her back. Ayesha was brought into the conversation, supporting Ankita by acknowledging her prompt correction of a previous mistake. Mannara, undeterred, asserted that she had no qualms expressing her opinions openly.

    As Ankita decided to leave, she warned Munawar about Mannara, labeling her as "double-faced" and advising him not to trust her. Ankita even referred to Mannara as 'gadhi.' Aishwarya, who was present, observed the exchange silently and laughed.

    Mannara continued mocking Ankita, suggesting she put on lipstick before seeking opinions about her appearance. Later, Ankita shared her perspective with Vicky Jain, admitting to a mistake and expressing frustration at others continually bringing it up. She warned against trusting anyone in the house and accused Mannara of being dramatic.

    The episode highlighted the growing tensions and confrontations within the Bigg Boss 17 house, setting the stage for further clashes among the contestants.

