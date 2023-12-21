Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 update: Guilt-free nominations announced; Check out list of nominated contestants of the week

    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, aired on Dec 20, 2023, dynamics shifted post Ayesha Khan's entry. Nomination task involved kissing a frog, leading to Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anurag Dobhal being nominated. Ayesha-Munawar drama subsided, focus back on the game

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, aired on December 20, 2023, the dynamics within the house took a dramatic turn following the entry of Ayesha Khan. Claiming to have a history with contestant Munawar Faruqui, the two contestants became the center of attention for the past two days. However, it seems that they have now resolved their differences and shifted their focus back to the game.

    The episode featured an intriguing nomination task that added a unique twist to the elimination process. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anurag Dobhal found themselves nominated for eviction as a result of this task.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra reveals her equation with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

    On Day 66, all the contestants were summoned to the activity area by Bigg Boss. A peculiar nomination task awaited them – a large frog placed in the area. Each contestant was required to kiss the frog, and upon doing so, they could choose another contestant to put forward their nominations.

    Before the task began, a message from Bigg Boss appeared, stating, 'Aaj kisi k bhi guilt nahi hoga…' Munawar shared the message with Ayesha, and Ankita inquired if it pertained to nominations.

    Neil Bhatt, already nominated since the previous week, was declared exempt from being named in the nominations. The first contestant called by Bigg Boss was Isha Malviya. She chose Samarth Jurel, who, in turn, nominated Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty spill beans on 'Kouch'; Here's top 6 moments

    Both Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui also nominated Aishwarya. Several contestants expressed the view that Aishwarya lacked an independent game strategy and was merely a shadow of her husband, Neil. Some even found it challenging to communicate with her within the confines of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

    Amidst chaos and arguments, Bigg Boss called upon the house captain, Munawar, to pick one contestant for nomination. He chose Anurag, accusing him of forming connections within the house for personal gain.

    In the final announcement, Bigg Boss revealed Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Anurag Dobhal as the nominated contestants facing elimination in the upcoming week on Bigg Boss 17.

