    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan dances on 'Kaala Chashma' for Katrina Kaif; actress reaction went viral - WATCH

    Salman Khan's energetic and fiery dance moves while grooving to Kaala Chashma for his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif was on the sets of Bigg Boss 17 over the weekend made the actress react in an adorable way within this viral video on social media microblogging platform X. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan dances on 'Kaala Chashma' for Katrina Kaif; actress reaction went viral - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Salman Khan hosted Katrina Kaif on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 17. The duo made a rare joint appearance on the show to promote their newly released film Tiger 3 and celebrate Diwali with the contestants. As part of the celebrations, Ankita Lokhande, with husband Vicky Jain, put together a foot-tapping performance of Kaala Chashma from Katrina Kaif-starrer film Baar Baar Dekho. While the two brought the Bigg Boss house down with their dance, the dance performance of global icon Salman Khan to the song has gone viral.

    ALSO READ: Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary abroad?

    In a video from the episode, which went viral on X, Salman performed the hookstep from the song while Katrina stood by his side. The actor did not shy away from matching his steps with Ankita and Vicky. Katrina played along a little, grooving with Salman for a bit. Apart from Kaala Chashma, the contestants danced to the title track of Partner movie and Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger.

    Katrina and Salman reunited for Tiger 3 after four years. Salman-Katrina, the dynamic on-screen jodi, were seen together in Bharat in 2019. Tiger 3 has received much love from fans. As a result, the film has witnessed an impressive box office opening. Tiger 3 has reportedly collected Rs 44.50 crores on day one itself across languages.

    According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 witnessed a 41.32% occupancy in the Hindi screenings. While the morning show witnessed 36.55% occupancy, the night shows recorded the best occupancy in the day, with 46.18%. Mumbai contributed the highest within the occupancy while NCR, Pune and Bengaluru followed in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th spots. It is reported that Tiger 3 has been released on 5500 screens in India while the overseas count stands at 3400.

    ALSO READ: Mahadev app case: Mumbai police files FIR against 'Style' actor Sahil Khan, details here

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
