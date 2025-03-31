Sports

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How RR secured 6-run win over CSK?

Image credits: ANI

Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early by Khaleel Ahmed for just 4 runs, giving Chennai Super Kings early breakthrough after opting to bowl first.

Image credits: ANI

Nitish Rana and Sanju Samson partnership

Nitish Rana and Sanju Samson formed a crucial 82-run partnership for the third wicket until the latter departed after scoring 20 runs.

Image credits: Twitter/Rajasthan Royals

Nitish Rana’s sensational innings

Promoted to no.3, Nitish Rana played a brilliant innings of 81 off 36 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 225.

Image credits: ANI

Riyan Parag’s vital contribution

Riyan Parag stepped up for the side when he was needed as he played a valuable innings of 37 off 28 balls in the middle to help RR post a respectable total of 182/9.

Image credits: ANI

CSK’s brilliant comeback

Chennai Super Kings made a brilliant comeback in the last six overs of the RR’s innings as they reduced the hosts from 140/5 in 14.1 overs to 176/9 in 19.1 overs.

Image credits: ANI

CSK’s collective bowling effort

Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana picked two each, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped a wicket each.

Image credits: ANI

Jofra Archer’s maiden-wicket over

Jofra Archer set the tone for RR with a brilliant maiden-wicket over, dismissing opener Rachin Ravindra for a duck in the first over of CSK’s 183-run chase.

Image credits: Twitter/Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad resurrect CSK’s chase

Rahul Tripathi (21) and Ruturaj Gaikwad revived CSK’s batting in their run-chase with a 46-run stand for the 2nd wicket until the former’s dismissal.

Image credits: Twitter/ChennaiIPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s valiant effort

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the CSK’s batting from the front as he played a valiant innings of 63 off 44 balls to steady the team’s ship in their run-chase.

Image credits: Twitter/ChennaiIPL

Wanindu Hasaranga: a hero for RR

Wanindu Hasaranga turned the game on its head by picking crucial wickets of Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Vijay Shankar to derail CSK’s run-chase.

Image credits: Twitter/Rajasthan Royals

Sandeep Sharma picked crucial wicket of MS Dhoni

When CSK needed 19 runs off 5 balls to win, Sandeep Sharma dismissed MS Dhoni to tilt the game further in RR’s favour, leaving CSK an uphill task in the final few deliveries.

Image credits: Twitter/Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals registered 1st win of the season

Rajasthan Royals registered a narrow six-run win over Chennai Super Kings to open their account after two consecutive losses.

Image credits: ANI

