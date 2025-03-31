IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How RR secured 6-run win over CSK?

Sports
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early by Khaleel Ahmed for just 4 runs, giving Chennai Super Kings early breakthrough after opting to bowl first.
Nitish Rana and Sanju Samson formed a crucial 82-run partnership for the third wicket until the latter departed after scoring 20 runs.
Promoted to no.3, Nitish Rana played a brilliant innings of 81 off 36 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 225.
Riyan Parag stepped up for the side when he was needed as he played a valuable innings of 37 off 28 balls in the middle to help RR post a respectable total of 182/9.
Chennai Super Kings made a brilliant comeback in the last six overs of the RR’s innings as they reduced the hosts from 140/5 in 14.1 overs to 176/9 in 19.1 overs.
Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana picked two each, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped a wicket each.
Jofra Archer set the tone for RR with a brilliant maiden-wicket over, dismissing opener Rachin Ravindra for a duck in the first over of CSK’s 183-run chase.
Rahul Tripathi (21) and Ruturaj Gaikwad revived CSK’s batting in their run-chase with a 46-run stand for the 2nd wicket until the former’s dismissal.
Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the CSK’s batting from the front as he played a valiant innings of 63 off 44 balls to steady the team’s ship in their run-chase.
Wanindu Hasaranga turned the game on its head by picking crucial wickets of Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Vijay Shankar to derail CSK’s run-chase.
When CSK needed 19 runs off 5 balls to win, Sandeep Sharma dismissed MS Dhoni to tilt the game further in RR’s favour, leaving CSK an uphill task in the final few deliveries.
Rajasthan Royals registered a narrow six-run win over Chennai Super Kings to open their account after two consecutive losses.
