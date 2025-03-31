user
L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal's film remains stable, earns THIS on first Sunday

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, continues to perform well at the box office despite competition and controversy, with steady earnings and plans to address recent criticisms.
 

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, continues to perform strongly at the box office, despite competition from Salman Khan's Sikandar. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 14 crore, marking a steady increase from Rs 13.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.1 crore on Friday. The movie's opening day remains its best, grossing Rs 21 crore across all five languages.

 

The majority of Empuraan’s earnings come from its home state of Kerala, where it earned Rs 13 crore on Sunday. Other regions contributed significantly, with Rs 45 lakh from Tamil, Rs 31 lakh from Telugu, Rs 20 lakh from Hindi, and Rs 4 lakh from Kannada. After four days, the film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 59.35 crore, nearing the Rs 60 crore mark.

 


Despite box office success, the film has faced criticism over scenes referencing the 2002 Gujarat riots. In response, the production team has confirmed that the controversial scenes will be removed, and the antagonist’s name will be changed. Mohanlal also expressed regret over the issue and assured fans that the necessary changes would be made to address the concerns.

