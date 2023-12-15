Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui hears Anikta Lokhande's secret conversation, accuses her of undue advantage

    Bigg Boss calls Munawar Faruqui into the archive room gives him headphones and makes him hear a conversation where Ankita Lokhande is asking her stylist about how she looks in the show. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui hears Anikta Lokhande's secret conversation, accuses her of undue advantage RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 8:03 AM IST

    The dynamics of Bigg Boss 17 are shifting with each passing day. From heated debates to unexpected relationships, the show keeps viewers hooked to their televisions. The latest topic inside the house involves a real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. It all began when Munawar Faruqui accused Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande of obtaining information from outside sources. Bigg Boss calls him into the archive room gives Munawar headphones and makes him hear a conversation. "Let me play an audio clip for you," says Bigg Boss. Munawar states after hearing it, "It should not be allowed."

    The conversation

    In the audio conversation, Ankita is asking her stylist about how she looks in the house and discussing someone who has a huge fanbase on social media. Bigg Boss explains to Munawar that this is an undue advantage and can be unfair to all housemates. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward'

    Munawar takes a call

    Munawar tells the housemates the truth and says loudly, "Vicky and Ankita, whatever medical treatment you have outside, for me, it's unfair in this game." He shows Ankita's alleged audio statement: "Who appears to be strong from the outside?"

    On the defense, Ankita argues, "These aren't mine, Muna". Munawar is not convinced and responds, "You're lying, it's very unfair for us. I believe it should be canceled. All the housemates say that at least Ankita's services should be canceled. 

    Watch

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Bigg Boss 17

    Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Samarth Jurel, and new wild card Aoora are currently in the house. 

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 8:03 AM IST
