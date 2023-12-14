Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward'

The first captaincy task of the season was announced on the most recent episode of 'Bigg Boss,' sparking a furious power struggle complete with fighting, betrayals, and revenge. Munawar Faruqui became the house's first captain.

On December 13, the first captaincy job of the season was announced. The garden area was transformed into a scavenging field for a homemade vulture that would pick up bits of meat on which the housemates had to put the name of the competitor they wished to vote out of the captaincy drill. The last one standing would be the season's first captain.

Mannara Chopra went against her buddy Isha Malviya, putting her name on the meal ticket. Even when Mannara begged for compassion, Isha did not back down. Isha was out for vengeance, claiming retaliation for the treachery.

Vicky Jain and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi were preparing meals when the former intervened in a disagreement between Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Srikanth. This enraged Aishwarya, who hurled abuses at Vicky and performed Yashraj Mukhate's viral song 'Tu Kya Hai?' with humorous Rakhi Sawant quotations.

Vicky pointed out that this is why she is pulled over for having rage issues and acting like a kindergartener. She reacted by calling him a liar, hypocrite, flipper, and coward who begs for votes.

Munawar Faruqui became triumphant in the captaincy task. He rose to the position of house captain.

We're curious to see what fresh controversies may emerge next. 'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colours every Monday through Friday at 10:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m., with a 24-hour live feed on JioCinema.