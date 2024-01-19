Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra indulge in ugly fight after latter calls her 'bar dancer'

    Mannara Chopra requested Isha Malviya to watch what she said since she was taken aback. Abhishek Kumar takes a stand for Mannara Chopra.

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra indulge in ugly fight after latter calls her 'bar dancer' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 7:31 AM IST

    Mannara Chopra has been the target of disparaging statements from Esha Malviya on Bigg Boss lately. Isha became enraged with Mannara and her team for picking on team B after team A nominated them for disobeying the task's regulations. During a heated confrontation in the most recent episode, Isha Malviya referred to Mannara Chopra as "Bar Dancer."

    Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra bar dancer

    At the start of the most recent episode, Mannara Chopra was seen making fun of Team A's ability to nominate them. Mannara began to celebrate with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey, this made Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya irritated. Isha Malviya began calling Mannara Chopra derogatory names. Isha claimed that Mannara dances like a "bar dancer" as the 'Zid' actress danced in front of her in response to her movements. "Dekho bar dancers ki tarah dance kar rahi hai," Isha was overheard saying.

    Also read: 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to showcase 'unusual love story'

    Mannara's reaction

    Mannara requested Isha to watch what she said since she was taken aback. According to the actress, bar dancers do it for financial gain and to lead dignified lives. She requested Isha to refrain from making negative remarks about both of them.

    Abhishek Kumar takes a stand for Mannara

    In addition, Abhishek Kumar became enraged and confronted Isha Malviya about her remarks. Isha, on the other hand, requested him to stop talking and was even willing to listen. Afterwards, Abhishek and Mannara discuss Isha openly. 

    About Bigg Boss 17

    Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Ayesha Khan have been nominated for this week's elimination, in case you arrived late. Soon, the media reporters will be entering the home for the participants' press conference.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 7:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to showcase 'unusual love story' RBA

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to showcase 'unusual love story'

    cricket Prabhas and Salaar team receive special gift from RCB - Viral picture takes social media by storm osf

    Prabhas and Salaar team receive special gift from RCB - Viral picture takes social media by storm

    Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh eyes Ranbir Kapoor for his biopic role (WATCH)

    Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh eyes Ranbir Kapoor for his biopic role (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Anupam Kher confirms to attend high-profile event at Ayodhya (Watch) RBA

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Anupam Kher confirms to attend high-profile event at Ayodhya (Watch)

    Bhakshak teaser Bhumi Pednekar turns investigative journalist for her next film based on true events RBA

    ‘Bhakshak’ teaser: Bhumi Pednekar turns investigative journalist for her next, film based on true events

    Recent Stories

    Is new JN.1 Variant a threat to India? Know about its symptom, isolation and more RBA

    Is new JN.1 Variant a threat to India? Know about its symptom, isolation and more

    Vaping vs Cigarettes: The hidden health hazards you need to know RKK EAI

    Vaping vs Cigarettes: The hidden health hazards you need to know

    Numerology Prediction for January 19 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 19 2024 aries gemini cancer libra scorpio pisces taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 19, 2024: Be careful Aquarius, good day for Scorpio & more

    Setback for TMC's Mahua Moitra; Delhi HC refuses to stay her eviction from government bungalow

    Setback for TMC's Mahua Moitra; Delhi HC refuses to stay her eviction from government bungalow

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon