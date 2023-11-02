Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Gurvinder Kaur discusses Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya's relationship; labels them 'immature'

    Bigg Boss 17 drama unfolds as past relationships and conflicts involving Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel take center stage. Gurvinder Kaur offers insights on their dynamics.

    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    The relationships and drama involving Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel are getting a lot of attention on Bigg Boss 17. In the show, we've seen that Isha and Abhishek, who used to date in the past, are now living together in the Bigg Boss house. To make things more complicated, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, has also joined the show. Abhishek has been visibly upset since Samarth arrived, and this has led to a lot of sympathy from the viewers. Some of Abhishek's former co-stars have even shown their support.

    Gurvinder Kaur, who played Abhishek's on-screen mother in the TV show Udaariyaan, gave her thoughts on Isha and Abhishek's relationship and breakup in an interview with Bollywood Spy. When talking about Abhishek Kumar, Gurvinder Kaur said that he is a good-hearted person but gets hurt easily and takes things to heart, “He is very good at heart, bahut jaldi hurt ho jata hai, Bahut jaldi chota dil kar leta hai" And when discussing Isha Malviya, the actress mentioned that Isha was just 18 years old when she joined the show, “Isha Bhi jab usne join kiya tha Udaariyaan, woh 18 ki bhi nahi thi. As a co-actor, bahut ache se milti thi bahut adab se milti thi. Uske saath meri kabhi personal baat chit nahi hoti thi, as a co-artist hi baat hoti thi. Usne mother humesha unke saath hote the"

    Gurvinder Kaur also opined that the on-and-off nature of Isha and Abhishek's relationship is because of their "immaturity". She also shared that Abhishek had a hard time moving on from their breakup, “yeh bahut rota tha, Rote hue to humnein dekha hai isse, ye bahut roya, Bahut maafi maangi, usko wapas lane ke liye"

    Samarth Jurel, who is currently dating Isha, had made an allegation that Abhishek was physically aggressive or violent during his past relationship with Isha. Speculation suggests that Isha and Abhishek broke up because of Abhishek's abusive behavior. But, Gurvinder Kaur supported Abhishek and said that while he might harm himself when he's upset or anxious, he would never harm others, “Itna pata hai ki woh aapne aap ko to harm kar sakta hai, anxiety mein, gusse mein aakar. Woh kisi aur ko harm nahi kar sakta. 99 percent achai hai uss ladke mein". 

