Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande to star in Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

TV star Ankita Lokhande all set to start filming Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. Ankita was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 17, which Munawar Faruqui won.

Ankita Lokhande is back on the big screen only days after the Bigg Boss 17 season finale. The actress will soon be featured in Randeep Hooda's Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Ankita stated on Tuesday via her X (previously known as Twitter) profile that the film would be released in cinemas on March 22, 2024. She also stated that starting this "new chapter" after Bigg Boss 17 felt "extra special".

“Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special❤️ Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @RandeepHooda, produced by @anandpandit63 @ZeeStudios_ Don’t miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres,” she wrote.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar is a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film is Randeep Hooda's directorial debut. It got into legal difficulties last year when Hooda released a statement claiming complete ownership of the video. Mahesh Manjrekar, who was scheduled to helm the biography, also stated that he abandoned the project because Randeep Hooda meddled.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande just left the Bigg Boss 17 house. She is one of the finals on Salman Khan's programme, alongside Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashetty, and Mannara Chopra. The show's grand finale occurred on Sunday, January 28, and Munawar was declared the winner.

Vicky Jain, Ankita's businessman husband and a participant on the programme, was among those who attended the finale. Ankita's mother and mother-in-law were also there during the final episode to support the actress.