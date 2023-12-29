Bigg Boss 17: Aoora breaks down after misunderstanding with Anurag Dhobhal; Ankita Lokhande offers support

Bigg Boss 17 has been generating widespread attention since its premiere on October 15, featuring K-pop sensation Aoora as a contestant on India's renowned reality show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. In the latest episode, which aired on December 28, 2023, the international star found himself in an emotional moment after misinterpreting a statement made by fellow contestant Anurag Dobhal.

The incident that led to Aoora's emotional breakdown occurred while he was working out in the gym. Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Ayesha Khan, and Rinku Dhawan were gathered in the garden area. During this time, Abhishek questioned Aoora about why he hadn't invited him to work out. Ayesha pointed out that Aoora, being the house captain, should take the initiative to invite others. In response, Aoora encouraged Abhishek to join him.

However, Anurag Dobhal chimed in and advised Aoora to tell Abhishek, "I am the captain. Forget you, I don't care." This statement left Aoora feeling irritated, and he exclaimed, "What the heck?" The misunderstanding prompted Neil, Abhishek, Munawar, and Anurag to rush to Aoora and clarify the actual meaning behind Anurag's words.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya fight take center stage; bitter past unfold; Read

Isha Malviya later shared the incident with Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra in the kitchen. Concerned about Aoora's well-being, Arun Mahshetty approached him to inquire about the situation. Aoora, seeking solitude, retreated to his room and ignored the calls from others.

As the housemates expressed their concern for Aoora, Ankita Lokhande approached him to understand the cause of his distress. Aoora, overcome with emotion, broke down in tears, and Ankita offered her support and comfort. In the absence of other inmates, Isha explained to them that Aoora had taken the word "F**k" sensitively and reacted emotionally.

Ankita, Arun, and others rallied around Aoora, emphasizing the changing dynamics of relationships within the house. Arun and Ankita encouraged Aoora to focus on playing his individual game and advised him on expressing his opinions without resorting to conflicts. Arun specifically suggested that Aoora could voice his concerns and opinions without engaging in confrontations, motivating him to navigate the game more strategically.