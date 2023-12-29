Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya fight take center stage; bitter past unfolds; Read

    Bigg Boss 17, Dec 28: Abhishek and Isha's past surfaces in a heated argument. Samarth instigates, leading to accusations and shocking revelations. Abhishek discloses Isha's mother slapping her. Emotions run high as the housemates witness a dramatic showdown

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya fight take center stage; bitter past unfold; Read ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 (aired on December 28, 2023), tensions escalated between former lovebirds Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya as they revealed shocking details about their past relationship. The duo, now residing under the same roof in the Bigg Boss house, engaged in a heated argument, bringing to light some bitter truths from their personal lives.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    The conflict unfolded when Samarth Jurel kissed Isha in an attempt to provoke jealousy in Abhishek. Taking the bait, Abhishek taunted Samarth, suggesting he should use his own girlfriend. As the argument intensified, Isha accused Abhishek of using her in the past, leading to a verbal sparring match.

    Amidst the chaos, Isha expressed her dissatisfaction with Abhishek, stating, "You used me always, and that is the reason I'm not with you now." Abhishek, in turn, questioned how he had allegedly used her, leading to a fiery exchange of accusations.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peak to her year end vacation; shares dreamy pictures from Switzerland [PHOTOS]

    The situation took a darker turn when Isha accused Abhishek of lacking respect for his parents. In a scathing tirade, she yelled, "Respect your mother; you even make her cry. Your father beats you. You should improve." Abhishek retaliated by disclosing a shocking secret about Isha, claiming that her mother had slapped her due to certain indiscretions.

    The revelation prompted Samarth to intervene and escort Isha away from Abhishek. Emotions ran high as Isha, visibly upset, requested Samarth not to touch her. Fellow contestants, including Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Rinku Dhawan, offered support and comfort to Isha.

    Later, Abhishek confided in Munawar Faruqui, explaining how his association with Isha had caused his mother immense distress. He revealed that his mother had advised him against being with Isha, emphasizing the toll their relationship took on his family.

    As the episode unfolded, Samarth and Isha continued to mock Abhishek, pushing him to the brink of a breakdown. Munawar Faruqui remarked on the 'ugly' turn the argument had taken, highlighting the intense emotions and conflicts between Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on

    I fell in love all over again...', says Vikrant Massey as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read ATG

    'I fell in love all over again...', says Vikrant Massey as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora breaks down after misunderstanding with Anurag Dhobhal; Ankita Lokhande offers support ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora breaks down after misunderstanding with Anurag Dhobhal; Ankita Lokhande offers support

    Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peak to her year end vacation; shares dreamy pictures from Switzerland [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peak to her year end vacation; shares dreamy pictures from Switzerland [PHOTOS]

    Oppenheimer to Monster: Barack Obama shares his list of favorite Hollywood movies of 2023 RBA

    Oppenheimer to Monster: Barack Obama shares his list of favorite Hollywood movies of 2023

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-361 December 29 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-361 December 29 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more

    Kerala: Supplyco faces backlash as small traders demand Rs 400 crore overdue payment rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco faces backlash as small traders demand Rs 400 crore overdue payment

    Petra to Wadi Rum: 7 places to visit in Jordan this New Year ATG

    Petra to Wadi Rum: 7 places to visit in Jordan this New Year

    MeitY asked to block access to overseas cryptocurrency exchanges

    MeitY asked to block access to 9 overseas cryptocurrency exchanges

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon