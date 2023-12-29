Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya fight take center stage; bitter past unfolds; Read

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 28: Abhishek and Isha's past surfaces in a heated argument. Samarth instigates, leading to accusations and shocking revelations. Abhishek discloses Isha's mother slapping her. Emotions run high as the housemates witness a dramatic showdown

In a dramatic turn of events on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 (aired on December 28, 2023), tensions escalated between former lovebirds Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya as they revealed shocking details about their past relationship. The duo, now residing under the same roof in the Bigg Boss house, engaged in a heated argument, bringing to light some bitter truths from their personal lives.

The conflict unfolded when Samarth Jurel kissed Isha in an attempt to provoke jealousy in Abhishek. Taking the bait, Abhishek taunted Samarth, suggesting he should use his own girlfriend. As the argument intensified, Isha accused Abhishek of using her in the past, leading to a verbal sparring match.

Amidst the chaos, Isha expressed her dissatisfaction with Abhishek, stating, "You used me always, and that is the reason I'm not with you now." Abhishek, in turn, questioned how he had allegedly used her, leading to a fiery exchange of accusations.

The situation took a darker turn when Isha accused Abhishek of lacking respect for his parents. In a scathing tirade, she yelled, "Respect your mother; you even make her cry. Your father beats you. You should improve." Abhishek retaliated by disclosing a shocking secret about Isha, claiming that her mother had slapped her due to certain indiscretions.

The revelation prompted Samarth to intervene and escort Isha away from Abhishek. Emotions ran high as Isha, visibly upset, requested Samarth not to touch her. Fellow contestants, including Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Rinku Dhawan, offered support and comfort to Isha.

Later, Abhishek confided in Munawar Faruqui, explaining how his association with Isha had caused his mother immense distress. He revealed that his mother had advised him against being with Isha, emphasizing the toll their relationship took on his family.

As the episode unfolded, Samarth and Isha continued to mock Abhishek, pushing him to the brink of a breakdown. Munawar Faruqui remarked on the 'ugly' turn the argument had taken, highlighting the intense emotions and conflicts between Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth.