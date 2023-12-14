Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to get divorced in the house? Read netizens' strong prediction

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Netizens allege that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be separated in the house for the first time in the history of Salman Khan's popular reality show.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has had many ups and downs. After over two months, the pair is still arguing over minor issues, which has left them incredibly angry with one other in the home. Vicky has been dubbed as Ankita's most toxic husband, while the actress is pitied by her admirers, who believe he is not the right partner for her.

Recently, fans saw Vicky degrade Ankita in her dispute with Khanzaadi over food preparation, even calling her the better cook than his wife. And this made Ankita terribly upset.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India

After seeing Ankita and Vicky's incessant squabbles in the house, people have predicted that the couple will split in the Bigg Boss house itself. And there is a 100 percent possibility that they will be separated. When Ankita and Vicky leave the Bigg Boss house, they will undoubtedly regret their decision to stay together.

I don’t understand the arrogance of Vicky here

She is a working girl, and she didn’t get time for cooking, so she might not be a great cook.

And what is this typical mindset about girls—that she should know how to cook.#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17



pic.twitter.com/mWCr1S3TEK — Professor (@Ajeet19960306) December 12, 2023

Netizens even mock the pair, claiming that they would be the first couple in Bigg Boss history to divorce in the house, and that up until now, they had only observed weddings but are now prepared to witness divorces as well.

Also Read: Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the maestro

After all is said and done, many people believe Ankita and Vicky are acting out their conflicts. And at the end of the day, we'll be together.