Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to get divorced in the house? Read netizens' strong prediction

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Netizens allege that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be separated in the house for the first time in the history of Salman Khan's popular reality show.
     

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain will get divorced in the house? Read netizens' strong prediction RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 7:46 AM IST

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has had many ups and downs. After over two months, the pair is still arguing over minor issues, which has left them incredibly angry with one other in the home. Vicky has been dubbed as Ankita's most toxic husband, while the actress is pitied by her admirers, who believe he is not the right partner for her.

    Recently, fans saw Vicky degrade Ankita in her dispute with Khanzaadi over food preparation, even calling her the better cook than his wife. And this made Ankita terribly upset.

    Also Read: Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India

    After seeing Ankita and Vicky's incessant squabbles in the house, people have predicted that the couple will split in the Bigg Boss house itself. And there is a 100 percent possibility that they will be separated. When Ankita and Vicky leave the Bigg Boss house, they will undoubtedly regret their decision to stay together. 

    Netizens even mock the pair, claiming that they would be the first couple in Bigg Boss history to divorce in the house, and that up until now, they had only observed weddings but are now prepared to witness divorces as well.

    Also Read: Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the maestro

    After all is said and done, many people believe Ankita and Vicky are acting out their conflicts. And at the end of the day, we'll be together.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 8:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading misinformation and vulgar news RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading 'misinformation' and ‘vulgar’ news

    Animal Was Bobby Deol supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor? Scene to be shown on Netflix version ATG

    'Animal': Was Bobby Deol supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor? Scene to be shown on Netflix version

    Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India RKK

    Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES]

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78 RBA

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 14 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old-girl: Court to pronounce verdict today

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading misinformation and vulgar news RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading 'misinformation' and ‘vulgar’ news

    What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Know its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention RBA

    What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Know its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention

    Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the maestro ATG

    Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the maestro

    Daily Horoscope for December 14 2023 Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Pisces Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 14, 2023: Good day for Libra, difficult day for Cancer & more

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon