    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande mimics Vicky Jain's alleged slap: Did she confirm his attempt to hit her?

    In a teaser video for an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande reenacts a purported slapping gesture by Vicky Jain. Did she previously acknowledge any attempt by Vicky Jain to hit her? Read on..

    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 7:54 PM IST

    A recent viral video from the Bigg Boss 17 house has stirred up considerable controversy, featuring a moment that appears to depict Vicky Jain, the husband of actress Ankita Lokhande, raising his hand in a seemingly threatening manner towards his wife. The incident has sparked disappointment among social media users, prompting discussions about the alleged altercation.

    In response to the video, Ankita Lokhande has indirectly addressed the matter, as evidenced by a newly released promo from Colors TV's Bigg Boss 17. The promo captures a heated exchange between Vicky and Ankita, wherein Vicky cautions his wife about the presence of national television, urging her to maintain a sense of respect as family members are watching. He says, "National television hai, thoda toh izzat ka khayal rakh, ghar wale dekhte hain." In a noteworthy gesture, Ankita alludes to the earlier slap incident and cryptically remarks, "ghar walo ne dekha na" (family members witnessed it).

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    For context, the contentious situation unfolded a few days prior when a confrontation ensued between Vicky and Abhishek Kumar, with Arun intervening during the argument. Vicky, lying on his bed with Ankita, grew visibly irritated as Abhishek confronted them. In the midst of the dispute, Ankita became involved, provoking Vicky to rise aggressively from his bed and seemingly make a threatening motion towards her, leaving her visibly surprised by the turn of events.

    In light of the incident involving Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, recently Ankita's mother, Vandana Pandis Lokhande, refuted any suggestion of Vicky's intent to slap and provided her perspective on the matter. "It was completely wrong. Because I know Vicky very well since he lives with me. So, I know them very well. This is absolutely incorrect. There was nothing like that. Because they are a very loving couple, and they have found each other to share love" she said.

